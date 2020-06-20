Not sure if genius or Magikarp.

Pokémon has never been lacking in cool merchandise. Japan has had everything from traditional Kyoto maiko Pikachu to Pokémon curry and keychains.

But aside from t-shirts, it’s been somewhat difficult to find Pokémon clothing, particularly ones more suitable for adults. Where are the Pokémon suits and ties? Pokémon pearls? And Pokémon high heels?

It seems as though the answer to that last one has been already hiding away somewhere: at the Chinese side of ZARA, an online retailer.

▼ Oh, yes. Look at those! Just imagining slipping these babies on before a big office presentation. No more fear, you’re gonna be the best there ever was!

▼ A side view of the heel. The black plainness of the rest of the shoe really makes the Poké Balls pop!

▼ A close up. What Pokémon is inside, you ask? The answer lies in your heart.

…either that, or a Spheal.

▼ Sorry, I don’t have time for you. I mean, have you seen my heels?

According to a representative from the Pokémon Company, the heels are officially licensed goods to be sold by ZARA, and there are currently no plans to bring them to other countries.

Usually the heels cost around 20,000 yen (US$187), but they’re currently on sale for 13,000 yen ($122) at ZARA’s online shop (Chinese only).

Here’s how Japanese netizens reacted to the Poké-heels:

“Those Poké Balls look like they’re gonna break lol.”

“What kind of clothes would these match with?”

“I’d probably fall over in those.”

“These looks like something that Jessie would wear.”

“Excuse me, why don’t we have these in Japan?”

These high heels may not be available outside of China right now, but until then we can try to make do with some sweet Pokémon Adidas shoes and Snorlax slippers.

Source: ZARA via Hachima Kiko

Images: ZARA

