The signature fruit of Japan’s northern island is ready to delight sweets fans across the country.

A lot of things we were looking forward to over the past few months didn’t pan out because of the coronavirus outbreak. Parks prohibited cherry blossom parties, Comiket was cancelled, and the ordinarily constant parade of new limited-time desserts ground to a halt as going out to indulge your sweet tooth became a legitimate health risk.

But with restrictions easing, Japan is getting back into the swing of seasonal sweets, and McDonald’s Japan has just announced that it’s adding Hokkaido Melon Frappe blended ice dessert drinks to its menu.

While Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido is arguably most famous for its dairy cows, it’s also the country’s premier producer of melons. If you’ve never had a Hokkaido melon, they’ve got a sophisticated sweetness with a tangy undercurrent, and both Frappes are made with a Hokkaido melon-enhanced puree base.

The Hokkaido Melon and Milk Frappe is actually making a repeat appearance, having debut in 2018. In addition to the melon drink base, it’s topped with a sweet sauce made with melon drizzled over a fluffy crown of whipped cream.

New for 2020 is the Hokkaido Melon and Choco Frappe, which adds some extra sweet and bitter notes by swapping the melon sauce topping for a Belgian couverture chocolate sauce, further assisted by Oreo cookie crumbles.

Prices start at 470 yen (US$4.40) for a medium Hokkaido Melon Milk Frappe and 490 yen for the chocolate version. Both go on sale June 24 and will be available until late August at McDonald’s Japan locations with in-store McCafé by Barista cafe menus.

