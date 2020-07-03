The custom design function in Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows Chiso to share their 2020 furisode kimono line-up with the masses.

Chiso is a name synonymous with both quality and history in the world of kimono design. They’ve been producing kimonos with fabrics dyed in the traditional Kyo Yuzen manner since they were established in 1555 and to this day showcase stunningly intricate designs — you can find their wares at stores, galleries and department store booths not only in their native Kyoto but all across Japan.

While Chiso’s kimonos are beautiful and a widely appreciated aspect of living history, it’s hard to get a glimpse of them outside of Japan. That’s not even getting into how expensive such haute couture kimonos are as a default; it’s expected that if you get to wear one at all that you’ll have to rent one. Still, there’s a way for just about anyone, anywhere to enjoy dressing up in Chiso’s latest furisode (long-sleeved kimono) fashions — provided they have a Nintendo Switch, an online subscription, and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

▼ Two Animal Crossing villagers model the intricate long-sleeved designs.

Chiso has replicated the prints on this year’s dyed kimono fabric so that they can be downloaded and replicated in your copy of the game! Simply go to the Able Sisters’ tailor in the game, use the Internet-enabled custom design portal, and type in Chiso’s creator code (MA-3850-3955-5752). Then you can peruse their library to pick out whichever of their pretty patterns strikes your fancy.

▼ Alternately you can type in the individual design code (MO-FCXX-CMQ8-Y4L5), as seen on the right here.

Once they’re downloaded, just head into the Pro Custom Designs app on your NookPhone to dress up in a variety of super cute styles. Chiso has prints in red, pink green and blue, each one replicating an existing kimono print.

▼ The pink one is perfect for frolicking in the flowers.

▼ Calm, soothing light green to keep you sprightly in the summer sun!

There’s no end to the fun you can have with Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ custom design feature. If you like, you can even parade your new Chiso kimono out on the streets of Pallet Town!

Source: Chiso Blog via Japaaan Magazine

Images: Chiso Blog, SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!