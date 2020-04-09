If you haven’t already been convinced to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this might do the trick.

It can be amazing when two fandoms collide, and here’s just one example. Twitter user and gamer @PowwPT let his love for Pokémon show when he used the village customization tools available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to recreate an incredibly convincing replica of Pallet Town (also known as main character Ash’s hometown).

▼ It even has the background music!

The careful attention to small details like the placement of flowers in the town has impressed many. Here’s a couple of images for comparison.

▼ This the Pokémon Red and Blue version of Pallet Town.

▼ And this is @PowwPT’s version (note: the Pokémon trainer’s house changes colors and styles throughout the games).

He’s got the flowers, the buildings, the fences, and even the water all perfectly placed. Netizens across the world have reacted in their native languages at this stunning accuracy and sense of nostalgia:

“This…This is art.”

“Wow! It’s such high-quality, you can tell exactly what it is at a glance!”

“They’re a game craftsman.”

“I started crying when I saw this, thank you, it’s so cute!! Reminded me of my first Pokémon days.”

And there’s more: @PowwPT has designed a number of Pokémon trainer-inspired outfits that are available for download on New Horizons!

▼ Check out the original Tweet and its replies to see the codes.

I updated my Pokémon Trainer apparel and added Red! Had lots of fun creating those and will probably do many more,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

TCL Poww (@PowwPT) April 04, 2020

We’re looking forward to seeing what else Animal Crossing players create since it already offers so many replicated situations based both in real-life and in other fandoms.

Source: Twitter/@PowwPT via My Game News Flash

Featured image: Twitter/@PowwPT

