New collection champions a special Japanese tea blend at exclusive stores.

Starbucks may be world-famous for its coffee-based drinks, but in a tea-loving nation like Japan the chain puts just as much thought into its tea-based beverages, with exclusive releases available at its Teavana stores. Now, Teavana is releasing a limited-edition range of drinks showcasing a new original tea blend specially crafted by the chain for the upcoming summer season.

▼ Teavana prides itself on its drinks, and relaxed, teahouse-style interiors.

According to Starbucks, the “new tea experience” coming our way is based around a blend called Earl Grey Bouquet Delight. Designed to deliver a new take on traditional Earl Grey with a colourful “bouquet”, the blend contains three types of tea sourced from India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania, with lavender, rose, hibiscus and bergamot adding floral and citrus notes to the mix.

The tea is being showcased in a variety of ways, bringing colour and flavour to a number of drinks, including a Tea Latte and a Frappuccino that dazzles with the addition of berry.

▼ First up, we have the Earl Grey Bouquet Delight Tea Latte (Hot/Iced) — Tall size only (668 yen [US$4.44] takeout, 680 yen dine-in)

▼ Then we have the Earl Grey Bouquet Delight / Teapot — Tall size only (584 yen takeout; 595 yen dine-in)…

▼ …the Earl Grey Bouquet Delight / Hot Tea — Tall size only (530 yen takeout; 540 yen dine-in)…

▼ …and the Earl Grey Bouquet Delight / Iced Tea — Tall size only (530 yen takeout;540 yen dine-in).

▼ The most dazzling of them all, however, is the Earl Grey Berry Berry Bouquet Frappuccino — Tall size only (776 yen takeout; 790 yen dine-in).

Those wanting to enjoy the Earl Grey Bouquet Delight at home can pick up a box to go, with two packs now added as standard products available year-round at Teavana stores.

▼ Starbucks Teavana Earl Grey Bouquet Delight (containing seven bags) — 1,690 yen

▼ Starbucks Teavana Earl Grey Bouquet Delight (loose leaf, 80 grams [2.8 ounces]) — 2,980 yen.

The new drinks and teas will be available at Teavana stores around Japan from 2 April, with all of them becoming menu mainstays except for the Frappuccino, which will only be available from 2 April to 10 June.

Source, images: Press release

