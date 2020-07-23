Amenities set travelers up with enough ramen for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In Japan, the customary way to cap off a night of boisterous fun with friends is to hit up a ramen restaurant for a late night bowl of noodles. Then you head home and hit the sack, drifting off into sleep with your stomach full and your taste buds happy.

To help facilitate the process, every downtown entertainment district in Japan has ramen restaurants that stay open into the wee hours of the morning, but popular chain Ramen Yamaokaya is doing noodle fans one better with an entire ramen-themed hotel room.

▼ Yamaokaya’s miso-broth ramen

Yamaokaya has branches across Japan, but its home town is Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido Prefecture, so that’s where the Yamaokaya hotel room is waiting for guests. Located inside the Sapporo Tokyu REI Hotel, the Yamaokaya Room provides accommodations just a block away from Susukino Station, in the heart of Sapporo’s prime nightlife district.

The unique interior design shuns convention with a ramen-chic aesthetic, recreating the looks of a ramen restaurant interior with an authentic Ramen Yamaokaya (ラーメン山岡家) sign, menu board listing its various types of ramen, and full-scale wall art recreating the first-person view of sitting at a Yamaokaya counter. Of course, this is likely to get you craving ramen, even if you just ate some before you got back to the hotel, so you’ll be happy to know that amenities include two packs of Yamaokaya ramen, one with soy broth and one with miso broth, for each guest.

▼ Soy (left) and miso (right) ramen

Each guest also gets a Yamaokaya sport towel to take home, plus a coupon for a free bowl of ramen at any branch of Yamaokaya or its sister chains Goku Niboshi and Goku Miso. Oddly enough no ramen bath salts are provided, but considering the room comes with three free ramen meals, a lack of luxuries for the tub seems like a fair tradeoff for all that tasty grub.

