Getting kids to slow down and really think about the food they eat.

If you go out to a yakitori, yakiniku or sushi restaurant in Japan, you’ll quickly learn there’s waaaay more on offer than just sirloin, wings and salmon. Here, all parts of the animal are eaten and nothing goes to waste, which means you can find unfamiliar words like “seseri“, “bonjiri“, and “harashimo” on the menus.

While people in Japan generally know what these words refer to, they’re likely to remain a mystery for a lot of English speakers even when translated into English. “Seseri”, for example, refers to chicken neck, “bonjiri” refers to chicken bottom, and “harashimo” means the “lower abdomen” of a fish.

Not sure what those cuts look like or having trouble visualising where they come from? Don’t worry — there’s a special chocolate here to help you with that, and it’s called Kaitai Zukan, which translates to “Disassembly identification manual“.

There are eight different “manuals” in the series, and the one you get remains a mystery until you open the package. And they’re not just for adults wanting to learn about cuts of meat — they’re actually designed to educate children about what lies inside these animals.

The chocolates are cut so they can be dismantled, and put back together again like a puzzle — if you’ve got the patience not to eat the whole thing at once.

As an added incentive to pay attention, Bandai Candy, the makers of the sweet, have included instructions for a “game” on the back of the package. The aim of the game is to pick out the heart perfectly, like an animal game of Operation, which is actually a lot harder to do than it seems.

The tuna version, which comes with the word “tuna” written on it in both Japanese and English, is a lot easier to dismantle.

The chocolate “manual” is a lot more entertaining than a textbook, and it’s an interesting way to get children to slow down while they eat and really think about their food and where it comes from.

The chocolates went on sale on 21 September and can be purchased online for 100 yen (US$0.95).

If you’re looking for a more long-lasting 3-D manual, though, you can always test your sushi skills with this One Whole Fish Bluefin Tuna Disassembly Puzzle.

Photos: ©SoraNews24

