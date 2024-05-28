Let Oshawott be the star of your stay in a popular travel destination city famous for its seascapes and pearl divers.

Water-type starter Pokémon Oshawott first dove onto Nintendo DS screens in the fifth generation of main Pokémon RPG games. Though its debut was already over a decade ago, this cute, otter-like Pokémon with a seashell on its chest has only gotten busier in recent years, serving as the official Pokémon ambassador for Mie Prefecture since December 2021. Now it’s adding a new activity to its resume by inspiring a collaboration hotel room in a popular city on Mie’s coast.

Toba Kokusai [International] Hotel in Toba, Mie is currently offering a special Oshawott room in celebration of 60 years in business. The entire city is located within Japan’s Ise-Shima National Park and is known for its famous aquarium with giant isopods as well as Mikimoto Pearl Island, where visitors can watch ama (pearl divers) at work.

▼ The Oshawott room at Toba Kokusai Hotel

The room features a large window overlooking a panoramic view of Toba Bay to the east. Blue accents in the decor evoke the marine setting, and several round, white floor lights are reminiscent of pearls. An assortment of Oshawott plushies will be ready to greet you along with a number of famous local product tie-ins, such as miito-ori cushions made using cotton dyed with a natural indigo from nearby Matsusaka.

Look more closely and you’ll see the specially crafted Oshawott Banko-ware teapot and teacups from Yokkaichi to the north as well as the Owase hinoki [cypress] coasters from Owase to the south.

Oshawott-themed Oboro-dyed gauze towels and Ise teabags are also prepared for you to take home as souvenirs.

Finally, in a fun gesture, the hotel staff will have hidden three Poké Balls inside of your room. Locate them all and you’ll get a special secret prize.

As further perks, the hotel has revamped its entry floor and other amenities in honor of its anniversary. All guests are welcome to relax in the hotel’s terrace area with its stunning view of the bay and enjoy food unique to the Ise-Shima area.

The Oshawott collaboration room became available for stays beginning on May 23 for an unspecified length of time. The cost per person for a two-person booking, which includes dinner and breakfast, is 34,320 yen (US$218). We hope this offering will also prove popular in a long line of Pokémon-themed collaboration hotel rooms throughout Japan.

Hotel information

Toba Kokusai Hotel / 鳥羽国際ホテル

Address: Mie-ken, Toba-shi, Toba 1-23-1

三重県鳥羽市鳥羽 1-23-1

Website

Source, images: PR Times

