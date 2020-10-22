Genius idea has the potential to get even better in the next batch.

It’s been a little over a month since we got ourselves a one-person sandwich press, and in that time we’ve been pressing as many sandwiches as we can fit in our stomachs. But it turns out there’s another use for the handy kitchen gadget that was right there the whole time, as shared by Japanese Twitter user @yas_yuki0573.

See, even though it’s called a sandwich maker or sandwich press, you don’t have to put slices of bread inside. Instead, as @yas_yuki0573, you can pour in batter and make awesome pancakes!

There are all sorts of advantages to this method. First, it looks incredible, with the thickness that Japanese pancake fans love yet is incredibly hard to achieve in a frying pan.

Second, since you can close up the sandwich maker when it’s time to flip the pancake, you won’t have to worry about accidentally splitting it in half or dropping it on the floor. And last, you can get a think outer layer of crunchiness if you want (.ore details on that a little later on).

▼ You also get just a tiny bit of enticing batter overflow at the seam, which @yas_yuki0573 says is one of his favorite parts.

@yas_yuki0573 outlines the cooking process as:

1. Fill one side of the sandwich maker with pancake batter. With the sandwich maker still open, cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes.

2. When the bottom edge starts to brown but the center is still uncooked, close the sandwich maker and flip it over.

3. Cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes.

4. At this point the center should be cooked too, so turn off the heat. If you want a crispier outer layer, let the sandwich maker sit (while still closed) for 2-3 minutes before removing your pancake.

He’s even helpful enough to share the exact model of sandwich press he used…

…as well as which brand of batter (Morinaga Hotcake Mix).

The clever cooking idea quickly made @yas_yuki0573 a hero online, with reactions including:

“I would totally order that in a restaurant.”

“That looks so good! Especially how it’s crispy on the surface.”

“Plans for tomorrow: Shopping for a sandwich press.”

“Gotta go to the store for pancake mix (I’ve already got a sandwich maker).”

“This would be even better if you tossed some apple slices in.”

Regarding the last comment, @yas_yuki0573 says he’s also thinking about maybe adding anko (sweet red beans) or cheese to his next batch. If we could offer a suggestion, we recommend some matcha green tea powder, but no matter which route he goes, we’re sure his next sandwich maker-made pancake will be another feast for the eyes and a treat for the taste buds.

Source: Twitter/@yas_yuki0573

Top image: Twitter/@yas_yuki0573

Insert images: Twitter/@yas_yuki0573 (1, 2), Morinaga

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!