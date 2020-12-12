Are these lifelike octopi also cutie pies?

As we get deeper into winter and the temperature continues to drop, you might find your body shaking with a shiver from the cold. But what if you replaced that sensation with another? The sensation of first one tubular appendage sliding over your shoulder and down to your neck…then another…and another…

Does that sound like a cozy way to spend the next few months? If so, then you’re in luck! Village Vanguard, Japan’s purveyor of weird and wondrous merchandise no one knew they needed until after it was invented, is ready to provide you with the newest model of the Matagi stuffed animal/wearable blanket series, the tako, or octopus.

This comforting creature measures 53 by 63 centimeters (20.9 by 24.8 inches), lending you its dramatic sense of presence whether you’re using it at home or at the office.

▼ Especially if you’re at the office, actually.

The octopus’ legs are covered with decorative imitation suckers, but many of them actually function as buttons.

By snapping them together, you can have the octopus embrace you however you like, or also grip items up to about 100 grams (3.5 ounces) in weight.

▼ Making it a handy/horrifying pal to have in the kitchen

If you would like a studded animal companion, but not one that hails from the briny deep, there are also penguin and baby penguin Matagi versions too.

These might look like they won’t provide the same sort of shock/terror value that the octopus model will, but don’t worry, you just need to be a little more creative in utilizing their snaps to make it look like the penguin is trying to strangle you…

▼ Just be glad he’s not trying to bite you.

…or like a horde of its children are attempting to bury you in an aquatic avian stampede.

All three models are available here through Village Vanguard’s online store (at 3,800 yen [US$36.20] for the octopus, 2,900 for the penguin, and 1,800 for the baby penguin.) It’s worth considering, by the way, that the penguins will probably look a lot less murderous if you wear them with a less stone-faced expression than the model shown here has. The octopus, though, is sure to turn heads with its many legs no matter how you use it.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Village Vanguard

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]