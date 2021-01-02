Japan’s favorite robot cat becomes a Gucci glamor puss.

Gucci is such a household name at this point that the brand name itself has become slang for “good”. Its high price tags and ostentatious golden style have earned the brand many admirers, though in previous years they’ve faced stumbling blocks in how to cater to their Japanese market.

Their new collaboration with Doraemon, one of Japan’s cultural ambassadors and star of one of the most popular children’s manga/anime of all time, may be just the ticket to opening hearts and wallets across the nation. The line is available for pre-order and slated to go on sale in 2021, which will mark the fashion brand’s 100-year anniversary.

▼ The art shows Doraemon on a classic, fashionable background.

The collaboration goods are not merely limited to shirts, either. Gucci’s team of expert designers have whipped up loose trousers, a variety of stylish bags, sneakers, sweaters, and cotton dresses that make use of the muted chocolate fabric and the titular cat’s saturated, cheery visage.

The bags are all fringed with borders of deep red, which tie in perfectly with Doraemon’s cute little button nose and bright crimson collar.

Multiple fabrics are on offer too. There are silken bowling shirts and shorts, woolen sweaters, and even sneakers with fashionable red bottoms.

Hovering over the images of a given item on Gucci’s dedicated website will give you a preview of how the item looks on a model, as well as revealing its price. Let’s take a look at the fetching nylon jacket on the top row…

Incredibly cute. So how much is it?

A nylon jacket from the Gucci x Doraemon collaboration will cost a paltry 228,800 yen (US$2,209.98). That’s about as much as a platinum forged pendant or a Gundam model kit made of actual Gundarium.

This is to be expected from a top-class fashion brand; those who are addicted to brand names will easily drop a month’s salary or more on a particular bag or shoe. Do you think this line of classy, high-end Doraemon is worth upwards of 99,000 yen for a single item? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Doraemon x Gucci via Japaaan

Top image: Doraemon x Gucci

Insert images: Doraemon Channel, Doraemon x Gucci

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!