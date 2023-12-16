Stylish shoes, clothes, and accessories in red, silver, and black all pay homage to Japan’s first serialized animation.

When it comes to Japanese shoe brands, few could come to mind faster than Onitsuka Tiger, whose signature logo of four curving strands is as iconic as it is cool. Fans of the brand may be surprised to know that the company’s founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, actually started it in 1949, shortly after the end of World War II. That means the luxury sneaker brand is turning 75 next year!

To celebrate, Onitsuka Tiger is launching a series of special collections throughout 2024, and the first is a blast from the past that anime fans will love: a super cool, super bold Astro Boy collection!

Japan’s first ever sports shoe has teamed up with the country’s first ever long-broadcast animation for a very historic collaboration, jointly representing the idea of “fostering the vitality and ideals that continue to build the dreams of children, on whose shoulders the future rests.”

The collaboration includes a wide range of unisex clothes, accessories, and shoes, and there’s something for everyone. The lineup sports original Astro Boy designs featuring the iconic character created specifically for this collaboration. In it you’ll find cool items like these awesome vermillion chunky boots that look straight out of the anime…

A matching red cap with a rocketing Astro Boy on it…

Sneakers in black and gray with the Astro Boy logo or Astro Boy himself on them…

A black shoulder bag featuring the character and his logo…

Bomber jackets in vermillion and black…

With matching pants of course…

And a huge variety of shirts, sweaters, shorts, skirts, hats, jackets, and even socks all in the colors and style of the classic anime! In total there are 43 items in the collection. And what’s more, whatever you buy will come in a special Astro Boy shopping bag or Astro Boy packaging, in the case of online shopping.

This collaboration had a special prerelease on December 12 at a pop-up store in Ginza and on Onitsuka Tiger’s Japanese online shop, and starting on December 16 will be available at select Onitsuka Tiger stores across the country. But unlike many anime fashion collaborations, this one is going global; in January all of the items in the collection will gradually become available for sale in 12 countries around the world. They’ll even open a pop-up shop in the Paris department store Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf on January 16!

If you’re an Astro Boy fan, or an Onitsuka Tiger fan, definitely check these stylish items out! Be warned, though; like with previous Onitsuka Tiger collections, you’re going to pay a pretty penny for them. For example, a pair of socks alone costs 7,700 yen (US$52.95), and the vermillion bomber jacket is 52,800 yen. Still, they may be worth it for the sheer clout of owning such cool clothes!

Source: PR Times, Onitsuka Tiger via Japaaan

Images: PR Times

