Luxury fashion combined with a classic anime film…do we need to say more?

My Neighbor Totoro is one of the most iconic Studio Ghibli anime. With its nature themes, cute mascot, and touching story, the 1988 movie is popular all around the world. That’s why Spanish luxury leather designer Loewe has released a special, limited-edition My Neighbor Totoro capsule collection, so that fans can combine their love of the film with their appreciation for luxury brands.

The collection contains bags, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashion, which all feature characters of the film, like Totoro himself, the dust bunnies, and the two smaller Totoros, as well as scenes of nature from the anime, like Totoro’s tree and the grassy fields around Satsuki and Mei’s house.

The bags include some of Loewe’s signature styles, such as their popular puzzle, hammock, and balloon bags, decorated with Ghibli motifs.

There are also some new designs, like these over-the-shoulder pouch bags.

Accessories include card cases, wallets, leather straps, charms, and even a phone cover.

▼ The strap on this bag is one of the available accessories.

If ready-to-wear fashion is more what you’re looking for, Loewe’s is offering a wide range of options, from T-shirts…

…to sweatshirts and hoodies…

…to Oversized button-ups…

…skirts and shorts…

…shoes…

…and of course, leather jackets. All are designed to have loose fittings and relaxed shapes to fit the free, natural sense of the film.

Altogether 58 different items have been released, and are available now for worldwide shipping from the Loewe online store. Of course, these are luxury-brand fashion items, so expect to pay a pretty penny for any one of them (the iPhone case alone, for example, costs US$450). They are handcrafted, using techniques specific to Loewe, and the leather products are 100-percent real leather, so for some they may be worth the price. Don’t wait to make your purchase though; this is a limited-edition collection so these pieces won’t be around forever.

Source: Loewe via Japaaan

Top image: Loewe

Insert images: Loewe

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!