Recently, Studio Ghibli has been teaming up with luxury Spanish brand Loewe for exclusive ranges dedicated to the anime studio’s films, with My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away collections respectively released in 2021 and 2022.

Now it’s time for a brand new collaboration to make its debut, and this time the star film at the centre of it all is Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ Some of the characters from the film making their Loewe debut

The 2004 animated feature film tells the story of Sophie, a young milliner who turns into an elderly woman after being cursed by a witch, and Howl, a wizard who resists the king’s summons to fight in a war.

▼ Sophie and Howl feature on two bags for the collaboration, with one showing their natural appearance…

▼ …and the other showing them in their magical forms.

Loewe is a high-end brand, so none of the items in the range are cheap, but some of the prices are enough to make our eyes water. The two bags above, for example, are priced at 473,000 yen (US$3,641.68) each, but even they pale in comparison to the stunning knitted cape, which is priced at…

▼ …1,390,400 yen ($10,704.85)

The collection is a veritable treasure trove of goods, with dozens of items available.

With bags, wallets, jewellery and apparel included, you can mix and match your favourite goods for a head-turning look.

Some of the standouts from the collection are the Bracelet Pouch (228,800 yen), which is styled to look like the body of dog Hin…

▼ …and the Moving Castle Pouch (425,700 yen).

According to Loewe, this is the third and final collaboration with Studio Ghibli, so they’re going all out with the products, creating some truly beautiful designs that anime fans are sure to fall in love with.

The collection will be released at Loewe stores from 2 February, with registrations for the 1 February online pre-sale currently being taken on messaging app Line. There’ll also be a special pop-up event at Loewe’s Omotesando and Hankyu Umeda Main Store branches from 2-8 February, where a moving castle replica will be installed out front, and background paintings and a photo spot set up to look like Calcifer’s fireplace will be waiting to greet customers in store.

Last year’s Spirited Away pop-up event at Loewe was a place of ethereal beauty so the Howl’s Moving Castle celebrations look set to be just as spectacular!

