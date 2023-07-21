Bus stop clock and light-up diorama are two of the highlights in this stunning new range.

Just when we thought we’d seen the best of what Studio Ghibli has to offer through its Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, it goes and outdoes itself yet again with what may be its most exciting new release yet — the My Neighbour Totoro Story Collection.

▼ “となりのトトロストーリー Collection” (“My Neighbour Totoro Story Collection“)

The cute promotional blurb above sets the scene for the collection, and reads as follows:

“My Neighbour Totoro Story Collection.

This strange creature is still in Japan. Perhaps.

‘My Neighbour Totoro’, which, when you were young, you watched over and over until the video wore out.

When you watch the movie even now, as an adult, the excitement you felt back then remains the same, and it makes you feel nostalgic.

‘My Neighbour Totoro Story Collection’ is filled with precious scenes from the movie. To make you feel those feelings you felt as a child again.

If you look hard enough, I’m sure it’s still there. If you can’t find it, that’s only because you don’t believe it’s there.”

That last line is particularly poetic, as the “it” refers to both Totoro and the childlike wonder we all used to have as children, when we would’ve believed Totoro really was hiding in the woods. Studio Ghibli now wants us all to rediscover that childlike wonder, with a series of Totoro goods designed to bring joy to our everyday.

The first item in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Medium Totoro Large Drawstring Purse, priced at 2,640 yen (US$18.82).

This cleverly designed item makes it look like the blue Totoro is carrying a sack over its shoulder when the bag is closed, to mimic a scene from the film.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Inside, the fabric is adorned in an all-over acorn pattern, to express the idea that it’s filled with acorns, and a cut-out design on the side makes it look like an acorn is falling out of the sack.

▼ A design that’s big on story.

The next item in the range is the Totoro Cave Mirror (1,650 yen), which recalls the scene where Totoro is pictured sleeping in his secret cavern, surrounded by butterflies and blooming flowers.

The sleeping Totoro on the back of the mirror has a furry texture that contrasts with the fluffy texture of the scenery around it.

The sleeping Totoro also appears on the Mysterious Encounter Large Handkerchief (1,320 yen), which captures the adorable moment when Mei finds herself lying on top of the giant Totoro.

Filled with motifs that are related to the scene, this large handkerchief can be used as a neck scarf, wall decoration or furoshiki.

Then we have a variety of accessories that pay homage to scenes from the film.

Left to right, top to bottom: Moonlit Night Moving Brooch (2,200 yen), Corn Brooch (1,760 yen ), Cat Bus Ring (1,980 yen), Opening Scene Earrings (2,530 yen for the set of six), Corn Earrings (1,980 yen), Mei Crab Earrings (2,200 yen).

Then we have the adorable Pose Collection DX Mei-chan (1,320 yen each), which will be sold in blind packs with six to collect, including one secret version.

Mei’s wide-ranging expressions tell a story all on their own, and the ones here will remind you of various points in the film, such as the time Mei’s hands turned black after catching a Soot Sprite, and the iconic moment she cried while hugging her mother’s corn.

The final item in this first instalment of the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Cushion, priced at 16,500 yen.

This thoughtful design makes all our Ghibli dreams come true, allowing us to sit back and relax against a pillowy log while Totoro creatures snuggle up to us on either side. This item can only be purchased via advance reservation from 22 July, with deliveries scheduled for early-to-mid-November.

In case we needed any more incentive to buy an item or two, or all 15, in this new collection, Studio Ghibli is offering a “small plate” present for customers who spend 4,000 yen or more on items in the range. There are three varieties of plates, which are not for sale, and if you spend 12,000 yen or more in a transaction you’ll be able to receive all three.

Stocks are limited, and only available to customers who make a Story Collection purchase from 22 July (when the collection goes on sale) to 4 August. Offer not available to My Neighbour Totoro Cushion purchases, as it’s an advance reservation product.

That’s not the end of the story, though, as Ghibli has also announced that there’ll be a second instalment coming our way from 5 August, and the items in that range are arguably even better than the first.

While they’re not revealing the full details just yet, they’ve given us a sneak peek at four of the items in the collection, starting with the Palm Small Totoro (3,630 yen each), which captures a small Totoro in different states — Surprised, Staring, Clear, and Walking.

Then there’s the My Neighbour Totoro Book Stand Makkuro Kurosuke Dete Oide (6,600 yen), which is a nod to the phrase used by the children in the film — “Makkuro Kurosuke dete oide!” or “Come Out, Soot Sprites!” — when they’re searching for Soot Sprites in their new home.

▼ The book stand comes with a scattering of Soot Sprites, and an antique-style wood grain book with an acorn relief on the spine.

Next up is the My Neighbour Totoro Bus Stop Signboard Clock (9,350 yen), which is a beautiful replica of the bus stop signboard where Satsuki and Mei wait for their father, and also where they meet Totoro.

▼ The clock measures 25 centimetres (9.8 inches) in diameter.

The final item that’s been revealed today is the My Neighbour Totoro Light Up Diorama Theatre Poster Art, which is the most expensive item of all, priced at 27,500 yen. While it’s an expensive item, it’s one that will be coveted by fans, as it recreates the original poster for the movie, in 3-D form.

Not only is it beautiful to look at, it also depicts the mysterious girl from the poster, who’s not quite Mei or Satsuki from the movie, and it includes a streetlight that lights up so you can illuminate the scene to make it look even more like the movie poster.

▼ The diorama is 18.2 centimetres high, 15.3 centimetres wide and 13 centimetres deep. x W153 x D130mm

While the second instalment will go on sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 5 August, with a new yet-to-be-revealed series of “small plate” presents to replace those in the first instalment, the diorama can only be purchased via advance reservation from 5 August, with deliveries scheduled for mid-February. As it’s a reserved product, it’s not eligible for the small plate offer.

This is one of the biggest merchandise collections we’ve ever seen being offered by Donguri Kyowakoku, although it’s still small in comparison to all the Loewe items we couldn’t afford earlier this year. Thankfully, these items are far more affordable, so mark your calendars for 22 July when the first instalment goes on sale and 5 August for the second instalment, with reservations for the cushion and diorama starting online from 12 p.m. JST on 22 July and 5 August respectively.

Related: My Neighbour Totoro Story Collection

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!