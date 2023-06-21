A fun way to add fishy flair to any outfit.

Earlier this year, amusement centre operator Aeon Fantasy surprised us all by releasing a range of yakiniku hair clips. As it turns out, this was just the start of their jaunt into the world of mouthwatering hair accessories because now they’ve announced a new range, based on sashimi.

The 12 clips in the range cover all sorts of familiar items you’d see at a sushi restaurant, so let’s take a closer look at them below!

▼ Maguro Toro (Fatty Part of the Tuna)

▼ Maguro Akami (Red Flesh of the Tuna)

▼ Salmon

▼ Ebi (Prawn）

▼ Buri (Japanese amberjack)

▼ Tako (Octopus)

▼ Hotate (Scallop)

▼ Katsuo (Bonito)

▼ Hokkikai (Surf Clam)

▼ Tsumagiku (Chrysanthemum flower)

▼ Ooba (Perilla)

▼ Shoyu Kosara (Small Plate of Soy Sauce)

As the above photo shows, the clips aren’t only designed to be used in the hair, as they can also add some sushi flair to bags, notebooks, and even neckties.

Some of the clips don’t stand out as being too different from a distance, but within close proximity your fishy hair accessory will become a head-turning conversation starter.

It’s not just the top of the clip that’s impressive — the bottom of the clip is also pretty outrageous, as it’s designed to look like a pair of chopsticks!

The clips have only been made in limited quantities and can be purchased at the Kapuebo cashless gacha capsule toy machines at Aeon Fantasy-run amusement centres Molly Fantasy, Palo, and Toys Spot Palo.

On sale from 16 June, and priced at 398 yen (US$2.80) a pop, these are the perfect companions to our Maison Sushi bags and accessories.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!