Ramen’s flavor is all in the broth, and at this Nakano restaurant it’s all broth in your cup.
Even though the “men” part of the word ramen means “noodles,” you’re not really tasting the noodles when you’re eating ramen. Sure, chefs may pride themselves on the consistency and texture of their ramen noodles, but the flavor comes almost entirely from the broth.
So if you’re a ramen fan who’s been avoiding eat-in restaurant dining since the pandemic started, what your taste buds are really missing is the broth, so that’s exactly what one Tokyo ramen restaurant is offering as takeout.
噂の中野店限定— テクテク (@jzg_sl) January 21, 2021
天一のコッテリ#てんいち #中野#コッテリ pic.twitter.com/anfT1VfboL
Popular ramen chain Tenka Ippin’s branch in the Nakano neighborhood of Tokyo has recently begun offering what it calls “Cup de Kotteri,” Tenka Ippin’s signature kotteri (heavy and flavorful) broth in a takeout cup. No noodles, just broth and green onion.
局地的に話題の天一中野店の新サービスをためしてみた。店先でスープのみ販売してくれる。小さい紙コップ入りで150円、具材はネギと底の方にチャーシュー片らしきものが。#天下一品 #すたばなう #天一中野店 #顧客が求めていたもの #こってり pic.twitter.com/J65cH0juGV— Hi Saki Muller (@hisakids) January 20, 2021
▼ Tenka Ippin’s in-restaurant ramen
It’s actually an ingenious idea. For the most part, restaurants in Japan were quick to start offering takeout meals once the pandemic hit. The transition has been easier for some types of cuisine than others, though, and takeout ramen is a particularly tricky challenge.
天下一品中野店のスープ買いに行って来たわよ。— 猫又ヨオスケ＠アンダーワールドLINEマンガにて配信中 (@nekomata99) January 21, 2021
店員さん「ネギや焼豚が入ってしまうんですがよろしいですか？」俺（はっ？素直に嬉しい！）「はい！」この紙コップのまま渡されるから遠くに持ち帰りたい人は何か容器持ってくると良いかもですね。一口飲んでみたんだけど完全に天一の味！（当たり前） pic.twitter.com/dm8Vp39QHf
Putting everything in a single container means the noodles are going to get soggy, but using separate containers for the broth and noodles is a bulky arrangement that’s hard to haul home in a country where public transportation and long walks are the most common ways of getting around. With Cup de Kotteri, you can get the captivating flavor of Tenka Ippin’s ramen in a convenient, easy to carry cup.
天一中野店がすごいサービスを開始しました。 pic.twitter.com/IijruidXF7— (株)おくりバント社長 高山洋平 (@takayamayohei1) January 20, 2021
So how are you supposed to consume it? The sign, which proudly boasts that the Nakano Tenka Ippin is the first restaurant in Japan to offer this service, says “Enjoy Tenka Ippin’s kotteri broth while you’re out and about!” and “How about warming yourself up with some delicious kotteri broth?”, which imply that they expect you to sip it like a cup of hot soup (and, indeed, the Japanese word for broth is suupu, a corrupted pronunciation of the English “soup”). Alternatively, you could take the broth home and pour it over some noodles you boiled in your kitchen, or onto rice or dumplings, as one satisfied culinary pioneer reports doing.
Cup de Kotteri is priced at 150 yen (US$1.45) a cup, pretty close to what you’ll pay for a drink from one of Japan’s ubiquitous vending machines. Alternatively, Tenka Ippin also has cook-your-own ramen kits with the ingredients to make the broth yourself, but for fans who want their fix ASAP, the Cup de Kotteri is here to help.
Restaurant information
Tenka Ippin (Nakano branch) / 天下一品中（中野店）
Address: Tokyo-to, Nakano-ku, Arai 1-9-3
東京都中野区新井1-9-3
Currently open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (ordinarily 11 a.m.-3 a.m.)
Website
Source: Jin
Images ©SoraNews24
