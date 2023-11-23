Burger chain and Cup Noodle maker Nissin join hands for fowl ramen collaboration.

Japan’s Mos Burger fast food chain is, obviously, most famous for its hamburgers. Meanwhile, instant ramen maker Nissin’s flagship product is Cup Noodles.

And yet, both companies also have incredibly successful secondary chicken offerings. For Mos, it’s their Mos Chicken, crispy fried chicken with a noticeable soy sauce flavor to its seasoning, and for Nissin it’s their Chicken Ramen line, which is actually the very first brand of instant ramen ever sold in Japan.

Now Mos and Nissin’s fine fowl offerings are joining forces, with the creation of a Mos Chicken Ramen Restaurant in Tokyo.

The Mos Chicken Ramen Restaurant will be a pop-up eatery taking over the Mos Burger Ebisu Higashi branch in downtown Tokyo for a limited time. The menu consists solely of Mos Chicken Ramen, a bowl of Nissin Chicken Ramen with a piece of Mos Chicken as its topping, so that the flavors of the chicken broth and fried chicken can mingle for an even richer, more intensely delicious taste. Mos and Nissin also recommend adding a dash of Mos Burger’s chili dip sauce to the broth if you’re in the mood for a spicy kick.

While the restaurant is short on variety, you can’t beat its prices, as the Mos Chicken Ramen Restaurant will be serving its 200 bowls per day of Mos Chicken Ramen completely free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis.

That sort of generosity isn’t really sustainable long-term, which is why the Mos Chicken Ramen Restaurant is only going to be open for two days, November 23 and 24, and only for dinner, from 4 to 8 p.m. On the bright side, making your own Mos Chicken Ramen at home is pretty easy, since all you have to do is pick up a to-go piece of Mos Chicken from any Mos Burger branch, grab a pack of Nissin Chicken Ramen at the supermarket or convenience store, boil some water to cook the instant noodles, and toss the chicken in. Nissin might even treat you to the Mos Chicken, since they’re running a promotion with 50,000 free Mos Chicken coupons inside random five-packs of Chicken Ramen.

With cold winter nights looming and Japan’s tradition of eating fried chicken during the Christmas season, we can see many bowls of piping hot Mos Chicken Ramen in our near future.

Restaurant location

Mos Chicken Ramen Restaurant / モスチキンラーメン屋

Located at Mos Burger Ebisu Higashi branch / モスバーガー恵比寿東店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Ebisu 1-10-7

東京都渋谷区恵比寿１丁目１０―７

November 23 and 24

Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

