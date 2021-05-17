“Ultimate collaboration between pizza and Japanese food” comes in seven mouthwatering varieties.

As Japan’s number one pizza delivery chain, Domino’s is always looking for ways to maintain their coveted position, bringing us everything from anime pizzas to romantic kabe-don wall pounds.

Now, the chain is outdoing themselves yet again, this time catering to the dreams of pizza and rice lovers with a brand new series called “Pizza Rice Bowls“. According to Domino’s, this is “the ultimate collaboration between pizza and Japanese food“, featuring pizza toppings on a bed of butter rice that took a year to perfect, and each one is said to be the perfect size for a one-person serving, ideal for those ordering lunch while working from home.

There are seven tasty varieties to choose from, so let’s take a closer look at each one below!

▼ Domino’s Deluxe Pizza Rice Bowl (1,099 yen [US$10.60] delivery, 799 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, tomato sauce, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, onions, green bell peppers, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms

▼ Garlic Master Pizza Rice Bowl (1,099 yen delivery, 799 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, tomato sauce, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, garlic (double serving), coarsely ground sausage, pancetta, black pepper

▼ Charcoal-grilled Chiki-teri Pizza Rice Bowl (1,199 yen delivery, 899 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, teriyaki chicken, teriyaki sauce, tomato sauce, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, spinach, corn, mayonnaise

▼ Goryeo Calbi Pizza Rice Bowl (1,199 yen delivery, 899 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, beef ribs, green bell peppers, garlic

▼ Charcoal-grilled Beef Pizza Rice Bowl (1,299 yen delivery, 999 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushrooms, charcoal-grilled beef

▼ Seafood Special (White Sauce) Pizza Rice Bowl (1,299 yen delivery, 999 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, white sauce, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, seafood mix, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, parmesan mix

▼ 5-Cheese Pizza Rice Bowl (1,299 yen delivery, 999 yen takeout)

Toppings: Butter rice, white sauce, 100-percent mozzarella cheese, Italian bocconcini, Hokkaido camembert cheese, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese

If all those photos haven’t already got your mouth watering, then check out this tempting video of one of the delectably cheesy rice bowls.

We can’t wait to try this collection of Pizza Rice Bowls, which look to be the perfect starting point for more adventurous options in future — super-hot ghost pepper pizza bowl, anyone?

All seven varieties will be on the menu at Domino’s stores around Japan from 19 May.

Source, images: Press Release

