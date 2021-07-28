Poké Ball ice cream scoop containers also return as part of 31 Poké Summer celebration.

Here at SoraNews24, we’re firmly of the opinion that there’s never a bad time to get yourself some ice cream. Right now is an especially good time, though, because Baskin-Robbins Japan has not one, not two, but three new Pokémon ice cream treats on sale right now.

Starting things off is a brand-new Pikachu-themed ice cream flavor, Pikachu Happy Party. A two-tone mixture of apple sorbet and yogurt ice cream, it gets an added crunch from its Pikachu cookie pieces. It’s also Baskin-Robbins Japan’s first-ever ice cream with lactic acid bacteria, a healthy substance found in yogurt that’s said to provide a host of health benefits for your digestive system.

Also joining the lineup is Triple Soda with Pikachu, which combines Cola, Soda, and Melon Soda flavors. While “Cola” is the sort of flavor you’d get from a sip of Coke or Pepsi, “Soda,” in Japanese sweets parlance, is a sweet citrus with subtle apple notes, as most commonly found in the Japanese soft drink Ramune and Garigari-kun shaved ice bars. Once again, Pikachu cookies are along for the ride.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something you can share, or something you can enjoy multiple servings of by yourself (we’d be the last people to judge you for that plan), there’s the new Pokémon Surprise Cake, styled after the iconic Poké Ball.

The ice cream here is divided into three sections, for chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. But since Poké Balls are supposed to have Pokémon inside, at the center you’ll find more of those Pikachu cookies.

And as if all this wasn’t enough to convince Pokémon fans they need to make a Baskin-Robbins run, they’ve also brought back the Poké Ball ice cream scoop containers, which are available as a six-pack in the Pokémon Ice Cream Master Set.

The Pikachu ice cream flavors are priced at 390 yen (US$3.55) for a regular-size scoop, while the Pokémon Surprise Cake is 3,600 yen and the Pokémon Ice Cream Master Set 3,400 yen. They’re all available now for a limited time, though if you miss out you can take comfort in knowing that the Pikachu ice cream cake is a permanent part of the Baskin-Robbins Japan menu, and that you can still get your lactic acid bacteria fix if you track down some of that instant ramen that’s packed with the stuff.

