Kawaii canine car style.

If you have a dog and a car, then you also have a happy dog. “Wanna go for a ride?” is one of the most exciting questions you can communicate to a canine, and knowing this Honda wants to let you express your love for your pet and your vehicle with some extra-cute canine cosmetic upgrades.

As part of its Honda Dog line of official accessories, Honda is now offering paw-shaped wheel center caps, compatible with aluminum stock and factory-option wheels for select models. The small-size cap, which measures 54 millimeters (2.1 inches) in diameter fits wheels for the Fit, N-Box, N-One, and N-Wgn, while the larger 63-milimter cap works with the Acord, Oddesey, e, Vezel, and Freed.

Want more doggy goodness once you’re inside? Honda Dog has also created a covering that turns your gear selector into a paw.

The silicone piece is available in three colors: black, white, and “Shiba,” named after the two-tone coat commonly seen on Japan’s (and the Internet’s) most beloved breed, the Shiba Inu.

▼ Instead of “Vrooom!”, it’ll have you wanting to say “Woof!”

The Honda Dog lineup also has a number of functional accessories like pet carriers, straps, and sheets to keep your dog secure and your interior clean, but these kawaii dress-up parts will put a smile on your face even when the car’s not in motion.

The Pet Center Cap (Paw) is priced at 7,700 yen (US$70) for a set of four small caps or 8,800 yen for a large-size bundle, while the Pet Select Knob (Paw) is 11,000 yen, regardless of color, as Honda is showing admirable restraint in not charging more for the undoubtedly most-desired Shiba version. All are available now through Honda Cars dealerships in Japan. Just remember to only let your dog drift when there’s no other traffic around.

Source: Honda via IT Media, PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Honda (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!