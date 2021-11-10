Kentucky Fried Chicken, with the emphasis on FRIED.

Have you ever had a day where you decided to throw all the rules out the window and eat whatever you want, without caring about the calories? That’s the thought that inspired KFC to create their newest limited-time burger, and by the looks of things, it’s like a cheat day on steroids.

The new burger is called the Chicken Fillet and Menchi Katsu Sandwich, with menchi katsu meaning “minced meat cutlet“. Menchi katsu is often made with pork in Japan, but KFC is using ground chicken for this new release, so you can enjoy “the double flavour of chicken fillet and minced chicken cutlet in your mouth“.

▼ Menchi Katsu (top), Chicken Fillet (bottom)

Both the fillet and cutlet are hefty morsels, and they’re sandwiched between a special mayo sauce made with ground mustard, pepper, and garlic, to help add to the taste sensation, and take the edge of all that grease.

According to KFC, the new burger will hit the spot for those wanting to taste “the dream-like combination of ‘fried food x fried food'” on those days when you want to throw caution to the wind and eat like an absolute glutton.

That describes us to a T, and we’ll be drawing straws to see which one of us gets to try it when it’s released in limited quantities from 17 November for 490 yen (US$4.34).

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!