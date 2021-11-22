If there’s already a Super Burger does that mean after more training there’s going to be a Super Burger 2 someday?

It’s been almost half a year since Burger King Japan unleashed the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger on the world. Following that heavy entry comes a new one in the form of the Super One Pound Beef Cheeseburger–which sounds like something you’d expect to see in the U.S., not Japan!

Consisting of four beef patties with four slices of cheddar cheese, onions, and ketchup, this burger solidly kicks all other burgers to the curb to claim cheesy burger victory. We’re quite simply not sure if even we, with our stellar resume of taking on gastronomic challenges, could handle it.

▼ I really don’t think they need to skimp on the cheese so much. There’s clearly some open spots left.

Just like its predecessor, this cheeseburger-that-could-devour-other-cheeseburgers will be available for a very limited time at Burger King Japan locations after 2 p.m. daily from November 19 through December 2. This release schedule coincides with Japan’s unofficial “Good Meat Day” (ii niku no hi) on November 29, a play on the Japanese pronunciation of “1-1-2-9” which also sounds like “good meat.” It’s set to retail for 1,600 yen by itself or 1,900 yen as part of a set (which includes medium-sized fries and a medium-sized drink).

▼ I hate to nitpick, but I really think they could have added one more layer of cheese over the bottom bun.

Customers who purchase one of the new cheeseburgers will also score an original sticker proclaiming “I did it” with their order. That’s one sticker you’ll definitely want to keep because vanquishing 548 grams (19.3 ounces) of cheeseburger while clocking a whopping 1,498 calories is absolutely a triumph that you’ll want to shove in other peoples’ faces.

▼ This sticker definitely comes with more car bumper bragging rights than “My child is an honors student.”

Here’s one final pro tip: When you’re ordering your Super One Pound Beef Cheeseburger at the register, you can ask Burger King staff for a “half cut” (ハーフカット) to make it easier to eat and enjoy all of the cheesy goodness.

Check out more of what Burger King Japan’s been up to lately with these beef patties on their own or the sweet clown fries. On our end, we’ll be waiting with bated breath and full stomachs for the next evolution of the Super One Pound Burger series, which looks set to arrive in a few more months.

