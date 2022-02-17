No Yetis were harmed in the making of this burger…we think.

For the past year or so, Burger King has been upsizing some of their limited-release burgers in a BIG way. So far, they’ve given us the Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger, the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger, the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger, and the Strong Magma Super One Pound Beef Burger, but now there’s a new one-pounder coming to stores around Japan.

▼ Say hello to the King Yeti.

This new burger contains a whole lot of ingredients, listed top-to-bottom as follows:

Toasted sesame bun

Freshly sliced onion

Mild Caesar sauce

Pickles

Two slices of Gouda Cheese

Two flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties

Mild Caesar sauce

Two slices of Gouda Cheese

Two flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties

Two slices of Gouda Cheese

A bun to soak up the beef juices

With four beef patties and six slices of cheese, this is like eating at least two solid burgers in one sitting. Working your way through a feast like this is no mean feat, which is why those who purchase the whopper of a Whopper will receive a free sticker to commemorate their burger achievement.



Considering its hefty size, Burger King is offering customers the option to order a “half cut”, which means the burger will be served to you sliced down the middle in two for ease of eating.

The “King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger”, as it’s officially known, is priced at 1,750 yen (US$15.15) and will be on sale for a limited time from 18 February to 3 March, with sales starting at 2:00 p.m. each day.

Seeing as the burger beast doesn’t have “guilty” in its name like Burger King’s other burgers, we can only assume that this is a burger we won’t have to feel guilty about…although we’ll have to live with the knowledge that we’ve murdered a Yeti instead.

Source, images: PR Times

