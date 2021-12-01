Studio Ghibli anime’s forest spirit lends his presence to these Porter bags both inside and out.

We could spend all day talking about the beautiful artistry that fills the screen for basically the entire runtime of My Neighbor Totoro, but let’s focus on the aesthetics of the forest spirit himself. The simplicity of Totoro’s design makes him feel instantly familiar and approachable, but subtly distinctive touches, like the crescent marks on his eminently huggable torso, ensure you’ll never mistake him for any of the hundreds of other cute anime creatures out there.

▼ We’re willing to bet a large number of you have a sudden urge to squeeze your monitor or phone right now.

That sort of simple but appealing visual design is also a calling card of Yoshida & Co.’s Porter brand of bags, and the Tokyo-based fashion company has just announced a new line of My Neighbor Totoro backpacks, totes, pouches, and wallets.

The flagship piece is the My Neighbor Totoro x Porter Backpack, which features fuzzy Totoro touches on the front flap and side pocket, plus both hand and shoulder straps so you can carry it whichever way is more comfortable or a better fit for your outfit at the time.

▼ The way the material scrunches at the top even makes it look like Totoro’s ears.

That Totoro tummy flap can be unzipped, by the way…

…but please save your applause/squeals of cuteness-induced euphoria until we take a look inside the main section of the bag, where there’s a lush forest scene waiting for us. And just who do we encounter in this lush forest…

…but Totoro himself, in the middle of the coziest-looking nap ever animated, with newly made friend Mei snoozing on top of him.

And there’s still one more surprise left. Remember the Totoro flap on the front of the bag? It’s detachable and can be used as a separate zippered shoulder pouch.

In addition to the backpack, there’s also a tote bag, which has the removable Totoro tummy pouch on the inside.

If neither of those are exactly what you’re looking for, removable tummy pouches and the forest nap lining are featured on the 2-Way Tote Bag, 2-Way Tool Bag, Doctor’s Bag, and 2-Way Shoulder Bag.

The stand-alone pouch, meanwhile, is all tummy pouch…

…and last, if you’d like Totoro to keep an eye on your cash and credit cards specifically, there’s a wallet too.

Prices range from 16,500 yen (US$143) for the wallet up to 43,000 yen for the backpack. The collection goes on sale December 10 through the Porter online store here, as well as the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo and select Porter branches in Japan.

