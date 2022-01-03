Anime characters, virtual stars, and… the Governor of Tokyo?

Comiket made its triumphant return to Tokyo’s Big Sight convention center last week, after a two-year break brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the convention is best known as being the country’s largest gathering for doujinshi (self-published manga) creators, it’s also a big event for cosplayers, and there were hundreds of them braving the cold for the 55,000 visitors that attended when we stopped by on Day Two of the two-day event.

So which ones were the best? Well, we’ve collated a selection of the most impressive cosplayers we met on the day, and we’d like to thank them all for their dedication to the craft, especially during the freezing cold weather conditions. So let’s take a look at them below!

▼ Medb from Fate/Grand Order| Cosplayer: @sumire_jelly

▼ Mori Calliope from Hololive | Cosplayer: @YURIKOTIGER

▼ Ram and Rem from Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World | Cosplayers: @papipiry and @1st7_8

▼ Rei Ayanami (Shunya Yamashita version) from Rebuild of Evangelion | Cosplayer: @reya0901

▼ Yuriko Koike, the real-world Tokyo Governor | Cosplayer: @MTHeal6

Here, Koike reinforces her “mitsu desu” social distancing policy, which went on to become a viral video game hit during the early days of the pandemic.

Koike’s costume includes her distinctive worker’s jacket, which signifies her boots-on-the-ground attitude to fighting the coronavirus.

▼ Back to more fantasy realms, we have Quetzalcoatl from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid | Cosplayer: @chamomile_chami

▼ Gawr Gura from Hololive | Cosplayer: @NEOJAPO_miruka

▼ Homura Akemi from Puella Magi Madoka Magica | Cosplayer: @starblossom_cos

▼ Mejiro McQueen from Uma Musume Pretty Derby | Cosplayer: @natsu__1213

▼ Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia | Cosplayer: @friendofsakura

▼ Earth Federation Fighter from Mobile Suit Gundam | Cosplayer: @nozoccho

So there you have it — our photo round-up of the best cosplayers from day two of Winter Comiket 2021! While there may have been fewer cosplayers at the event compared to previous years, those that were there did a great job of celebrating the long-awaited return of Comiket to Tokyo.

Here’s hoping the pandemic doesn’t interfere with plans for Summer Comiket, which is due to be held in August this year.

Photos: ©SoraNews24

