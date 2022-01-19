MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro seeks to deliver a health-conscious, community-based approach to meals.

On January 14, minimalist home goods store Muji opened MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro, a new concept store featuring its Muji Kitchen label of prepared food offerings and more. From ready-made bento lunch boxes to community-based collection efforts, this store encompasses an exciting range of options for either solo or family meal planning.

▼ The gorgeous, natural-wood interior of MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro

Actually, this isn’t the first time that Muji has offered daily bento–we had fun trying out all seven offerings at the Ginza location last month. They’re colorful and well balanced for nutrition, though may be a bit on the small side for big eaters.

Besides its line of healthy daily bento options, MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro also sells plenty of small side dishes that you can pay for by weight (starting at one egg), pre-packed side dishes for convenience, and a wide selection of frozen food products. The pay-by-weight items, which include white or brown rice, allow you to take exactly how much you need to avoid wasting any food. Shoppers can also choose from a hot bar offering 50 kinds of Muji’s retort food pouches, including their popular curry and “spread it on rice” series.

In general, the dishes will make use of seasonal fruits and vegetables, dairy and soy products, and even dessert, so you’ll never get tired of eating the same old things month after month.

What makes MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro truly unique compared to other prepared food stores, however, is its focus on community, including a section for food donations and water collection, and spotlight on regional products, including a wall map of the Higashi Ikebukuro area with plenty of tips. Customers can even order specialty products and pick them up within 24 hours at special on-site lockers. Finally, the “coffee connections” corner is a pay-it-forward service where you can treat someone else to a cup of coffee by purchasing a paper voucher and pinning it to a designated bulletin board along with a personalized message. Whoever claims the ticket from the board can then receive a free cup of joe.

MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro is sure to be a hit with the Muji-loving crowd, and we can’t wait for a chance to visit it ourselves. It will definitely deserve a weekly visit if we get confirmation that the location sells all 23 of the Muji cake flavors.

Store information

MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro / MUJIcom 東池袋

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 4-26-3 (Ryohin Keikaku corporate headquarters, 1st floor)

東京都豊島区東池袋4-26-3（株式会社良品計画 本社1F）

Open: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (weekends)

Source: MUJIcom Higashi Ikebukuro, Ryohin Keikaku

Images: PR Times

