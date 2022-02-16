50-year-old burger character is traded in for a newer, younger, human model.

It’s been 50 years since Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger opened its doors to the public, and over that half-century innings, the chain has grown to become the country’s most beloved homegrown burger joint.

Helping to win the affections of the public is the chain’s cute burger mascot, Mossan, who made its debut in 2009. Said to have been born in 1972 in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, Mossan often appears on in-store signage and as part of the toy range included with kids’ meals.

▼ The mascot has also made appearances in the chain’s annual lucky bags.

The cute burger has been bringing smiles to customers’ faces for the past 13 years, but now, at the ripe old age of 50, it’s been announced that Mossan will be retiring to make way for a new, younger, human character called LilMos.

Despite having a name that sounds like it belongs to a rapper, LilMos looks like he’s time-travelled from the past, with his suit, bow tie and red top hat, which is said to be a precious item given to him by his grandfather.

According to the character’s bio, LilMos stands at 123 centimetres (four feet) in height, when wearing his top hat, and was born on 12 March, although his year of birth isn’t given.

As the “Mos” in Mos burger stands for “mountain”, “ocean”, “sun”, the kanji for these three words (“山”, “海”, “太陽”) appear in bold in the bio, mentioned as: “climb to the top a mountain” (as one of the things LilMos wants to do); “play the ukelele by the ocean” (one of the things he likes doing); and “can tell the time by the height of the sun” (as one of his special talents).

▼ According to Mos Burger, LilMos is styled to look like “Mos Boy”, the chain’s mascot from 1974-1987.

LilMos’ debut coincides with the chain’s 50th anniversary, which means he’ll be working hard this year to help promote the chain’s special anniversary goods.

▼ We can expect to see both LilMos and his top hat in stores starting from 1 April.

Mos Burger has already revealed some upcoming products that will feature LilMos, including a new Teriyaki Cheese version of their snack potato chips…

▼ …and a new lunchpack, containing pre-made sandwiches in Teriyaki Hamburger and Clam Chowder flavours.

This changing of the guard at Mos Burger is designed to further endear the chain to customers, but only time will tell if Mossan’s early retirement was a wise decision.

So sayonara, Mossan, and thank you for your hard work over the years. Generations of burger lovers who grew up with you will miss you, and we hope you enjoy your retirement, strolling through mountains in the sunshine with your burger pals, and savouring the slow life away from fast food.

If you do decide to come out of retirement, though, like some of Japan’s other famous retirees, we’ll be happy to welcome you back with open arms.

Sources: PR Times (1, 2)

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: ©SoraNews24, PR Times (1, 2)

