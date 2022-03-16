Fast food chocolate bread sounds like a dangerous combination.

Last year, Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger surprised us all with the announcement that they would be expanding beyond burgers and fries to bring us plain sliced bread.

Unlike other white bread on the market, this one was said to be so rich it didn’t need to be eaten with butter, and while it was delicious, it wasn’t easy to procure as it was only sold twice a month by advance reservation.

Despite these hurdles, the bread became a runaway hit, and so now, Mos Burger have teamed up with the world’s largest bread-baking corporation, Yamazaki Baking, for a brand new type of bread — chocolate bread.

▼ This one too, is available via advance reservation, for pickup at Mos Burger branches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

This Rich Chocolate Bread, as it’s called, only became available on 11 March, so we picked up a pack as soon as it was released. We also ordered a pack of their original white bread so we could compare the two versions side by side.

▼ The chocolate bread looked, and smelled, very chocolatey.

Sizing the two varieties up against each other, we could see that the chocolate version was slightly less thick than its white counterpart.

▼ That’s because the white bread is cut into four slices, while the chocolate is sliced into five.

Tearing the slice apart, the bread was incredibly soft and moist. So moist, in fact, that our fingertips felt damp after touching it, as if the rich and buttery oils contained inside the bread had seeped out of it.

The slice actually left an oily mark on the bamboo tray it had been sitting on, proving that it really doesn’t need any extra butter. So we followed Mos Burger’s suggestion to eat it as it is, biting down into its pillowy soft surface.

The texture was light and airy, with a satisfying chewiness, and its sweetness was subtle and delicate. This wasn’t a cheap, overly sweet chocolate bread — it was elegant and modest, toeing the line between sweet and savoury with expert finesse.

While the sweetness was restrained, it still had a bold chocolate flavour. It wasn’t overpowering, though, making it perfectly suitable for a decadent hotel-style breakfast at home.

People on Twitter have been raving about the bread, saying it’s even more tasty when warmed or toasted, so we popped it in the microwave to try it warm.

▼ It didn’t look any different, but the outside felt nice and crispy.

The crispy exterior added a fantastic contrast to the warm and soft interior, transforming it into a snack-type treat with a crunch that reminded us of a chocolate potato chip.

Both the toasted and non-toasted versions were fantastic, but in the end, we preferred the super soft texture of the non-toasted slice, which is best eaten on the day of purchase.

▼ If you really want to treat yourself, though, you can sandwich the white and chocolate versions together for the ultimate Mos Burger sandwich.

The chocolate bread is priced at 600 yen (US$5.09), and will only be on sale for a limited time, until 24 June. If you’d like to try it for yourself, don’t forget to place an order for it at your local Mos Burger beforehand, and keep an eye out for their new mascot character while you’re there!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

