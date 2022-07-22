Half-mecha, half-magical girl, and entirely awesome.
Mizu Minamo (@32_Archangel) is an idol and actress, and you’d be correct in assuming that among her tweets you can find photos of her visiting picturesque places, enjoying sweets, and wearing cute accessories. For example, here she is talking about her love of flower-motif hairpins.
今日はサイド編み込みに— 水萌みず໒꒱mizu minamo (@32_Archangel) July 20, 2022
ヘアピン3連だったよ🤍
ヘアピンの組み合わせで
いろいろ遊べるからたのしい🐇💕
今回はお花🌸🌼💐
どうかな？
I love the flower hairpins🌸
Does it suit you? pic.twitter.com/cDDq701Soi
However, Minamo shared some even eye-catching floral fashion a while back when she incorporated actual sakura cherry blossom petals into an outfit. She didn’t model the look herself, though, and instead entrusted that role to a very reliable friend: the ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.
鉄血のオルフェンズ— 水萌みず໒꒱mizu minamo (@32_Archangel) April 10, 2022
桜モチーフのバルバトスつくった🌸🌸🌸
フレームは枝の色に塗装して
差し色で葉の色も入れたの🍃
山梨でお迎えした桜の花を使ったのと
アンテナをティアラ風にしたのがポイントだよ👑💕#ガンプラ #ガンプラ好きと繋がりたい #ガンプラはどんな自由な発想で作ってもいいんだ pic.twitter.com/BQrZx9meco
That’s because Minamo isn’t just an idol and actress, but a Gunpla (Gundam plastic model) enthusiast too! As dedicated Gunpla builders already know, the instructions that come included with the kits are fine for making a basic facsimilia of the anime franchise’s various giant robots, but the real fun comes from adding your own artistic flair and making your mobile suit truly one of a kind. In Minamo’s case, she does that by adding a whole bunch of cuteness to the mecha, creating what she calls, quite accurately, “kawaii Gunpla.”
▼ Minamo poses with one of her creations near the life-size Unicorn Gundam Statue in Tokyo.
アイドル博🎀2日目出演🎉— 水萌みず໒꒱mizu minamo (@32_Archangel) July 15, 2022
ユニコーンガンダム前巨大駐車場
特設ステージ
①EXTRA STAGE
10:00〜10:10出演
10:20〜11:20物販
ブース1 テント1
②ストリートステージ
15:30〜15:35出演
15:50〜16:20物販
ブース9 テント5
チケットはこちら🎟https://t.co/Re1E89Y3ug
ミズダム持ってく🫶#アイドル博 pic.twitter.com/d5l0tqTxdJ
While cuteness and mechs might seem as compatible as oil and water, Minamo makes the combination work in a surprisingly harmonious way, with neither the cute nor cool factors feeling like afterthoughts. Many of her kawaii Gunpla draw from another branch of anime aesthetics with a rich history by incorporating magical girl costume elements. Her latest work, for example, the “Fantasy Strike,” gives Mobile Suit Gundam SEED’s Strike Gundam a frilly skirt and a large flowing ribbon bow on its back.
▼ “In the name of the Earth Alliance, I will punish you!”
I made a new Gunpla.— 水萌みず໒꒱mizu minamo (@32_Archangel) July 20, 2022
The title is 💗Fantasy Strike💗
Strike Gundam finished as a magical girl.
Do you like Japanese "kawaii" culture?
My favorite character in the GundamSeed is Yzak.♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/JoZoFgUyyR
Minamo’s penchant for adding flowing cloth to her Gunpla also brings to mind fantasy-setting mecha series such as Vision of Escaflowne and Aura Battler Dunbine, by giving the robots’ appearance an atmosphere of opulent knightly plate armor.
Thank you for taking a look at my work. I am an idol＆actress, but I also like Gunpla. I make "kawaii" Gunpla.— 水萌みず໒꒱mizu minamo (@32_Archangel) July 18, 2022
Do you like Gunpla too? I will continue to upload my works, so please check back!
And please spread the word!💓#Gunpla #Gundam pic.twitter.com/I7ZXfopqw9
The Fantasy Strike is currently on display at the Gundam Base Tokyo showroom/specialty store at the Diver City shopping center in Tokyo’s Odaiba district, and with the brand-new Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime TV series set to debut in the fall, hopefully we’ll get to see Minamo’s take on the newest member of the Gundam family tree before long.
Related: Mizu Minamo Twitter, Instagram
Source: Twitter/@32_Archangel
Top image: Twitter/@32_Archangel
Insert images: Twitter/@32_Archangel (1, 2, 3)
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Follow Casey on Twitter, where he’s always happy to talk about Escaflowne.
Leave a Reply