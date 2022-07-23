Symbol of devotion between Studio Ghibli anime’s main characters recreated as a subtly stylish pendant.

As part of the celebration for the 25th anniversary of the release of Princess Mononoke, Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has been releasing a slew of new items inspired by the Hayao Miyazaki-directed anime. Recently, we took a look at some intricately designed interior items, but now comes some Princess Mononoke style for when you’re heading out of the house too, with a line of hand-crafted accessories, created in collaboration with the designers of Shibuya-based brand Palnart Poc.

Starting things off is a cleverly shaped ring of maternal yet murderous mountain wolf Moro. Which wraps around your finger to provide a reassuring sense of “I’ll always be here to protect you…by eating anyone who tries to hurt you.”

Moving on to less potentially violent denizens of Princess Mononoke’s woodlands, the adorable Kodama spirits make an appearance as a pair of dangly earrings. While they don’t seem to have bells or chimes integrated into the design, they’re long enough that it looks like you should be able to produce a little Kodama-like rattling with a shake of your head.

The little forest spirits aren’t the only points of cuteness in the largely bleak world of Princess Mononoke, though, so there’s also an earring set that pairs a Kodama with Yakul, Ashitaka’s elk-like steed. These are available in both pierced-ear and clip styles.

OK, so we’ve covered the fingers and the ears. Now it’s time to find something to drape around your neck, like this pendant modeled after the crystal dagger Ashitaka gives to San as a symbol of his devotion to her. Though the pendant is metallic, it’s painted in a way to catch the light in a mysterious manner evocative of how the knife looked in the anime.

Rounding out the line is a collection of four fashion broaches, featuring San, one of Moro’ pups, Ashitaka, Yakul, and the Great Forest Spirit.

At 5,940 yen (US$43) the Kodama earring set is the lowest priced item in the bunch, followed by the Yakul/Kodama earring set (6,160 yen), the Moro ring (6,380 yen), the pendant (6,600 yen), and the broaches (7,260-7,700 yen, depending on design). They’re all available here through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store, and while some pieces are currently sold out restocks are scheduled before the end of summer.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku, PR Times

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Dongur Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

