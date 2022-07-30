For those days where you can’t decide if you want to eat curry, ice cream or ramen, why not just have all three at once?

The guys at ramen chain Menya Musashi are up to their old tricks again. Not content with having previously introduced us to the wonderful world of bubble tea ramen and truffle infused chocolate ramen, they’ve decided to change up the world of ramen once more, by adding some Coolish ice cream as a topping.

Coolish is a popular summertime treat, a smooth, creamy ice cream that comes packaged in a pouch. Most people eat it by squeezing it from the pouch into their mouths, but now you can add it as a topping to Menya Musashi’s Cold Curry Ramen, available at the restaurant’s Shibuya branch, Menya Musashi Bukotsu Gaiden.

▼ Cold Curry Ramen (1,100 yen [US$8.03])

The broth used in the ramen is green curry-flavoured, and is made using an original blend of paprika powder, cayenne pepper, cumin spices, marinated bell peppers and red onions, caramelised peanuts, tandoori chicken, and grilled cheese.

The dish looks delicious enough to eat as-is, but if you’re feeling adventurous, why not try adding some Coolish ice cream on top? You’re free to add as much or as little as you want, but the restaurant recommends adding all of it for the true Cold Curry Ramen experience. Plus, anyone who orders the Coolish Cold Curry Ramen will get a mini grape Coolish as a dessert.

According to the development staff at Menya Musashi, the collaboration came about because the kitchens can get really, really hot. Assistant manager Mr. Kimura commented, “At times, the kitchen can get as hot as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). I drank a lot of Coolish to cool down, so when I was approached about a possible collaboration, my initial thought was to create some ramen that can be enjoyed even when it’s super hot.”

Mr. Kitamura, a representative of LOTTE, the company behind Coolish, also commented. “When I heard about the collaboration between Coolish and Menya Musashi, I was excited and looked forward to what kind of combination they’d come up with. The vanilla flavour of Coolish combined with the spicy ramen noodles is a delicious experience beyond anything I could have imagined, and the fact that it’s cold makes it perfect for a hot summer day.”

The Cold Curry Ramen will be available between now and august 31, but limited to fifteen servings per day, so anyone wanting to experience this unique ramen topping should get down to Menya Musashi as early as possible. For anyone who missed out on Osaka based restaurant Furanken’s take on ice cream ramen, this is your chance for revenge!

Restaurant information

Menya Musashi Bukotsu Gaiden /

Address: Tokyo, Shibuya, Dogenzaka 2-8-5

東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-8-5

Open 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

