An all-new take on Sour Cream and Onion for those who like things sour.

Pringles is a well-known global brand that has a presence in over 140 countries. Only one of those countries will be getting a very special Yuzu flavour next month, and luckily for us, that country is Japan.

This is no ordinary addition to the range, as the flavour of yuzu will be combined with the brand’s top-selling sour cream and onion flavour. As the company describes it: “The brand’s No. 1 flavour is now available with the refreshing aroma and tartness of yuzu!”

The new product is called “Piritto Yuzu Sour Cream & Onion“, with “piritto” meaning “stinging” or “tingling”, in reference to something with a sharp, peppery or astringent taste. The notes here are definitely on the astringent side, with the eyes on mascot character Mr P’s face replaced with stars on each pack, to show just how tingling the effect of the yuzu will be.

The new Pringles flavour will join the four currently on the market in Japan: Sour Cream & Onion, Lightly Salted, Cheeeeeese, and Otsumami Nori (Snack Seaweed).

The Piritto Yuzu Sour Cream & Onion will be sold nationwide in 50 gram (1.8 ounce) and 105 gram tins from 3 October.

Source, images: PR Times

