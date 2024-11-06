After receiving rave reviews in South Korea, this sweet variety looks set to sweep the nation.

Pringles is a global brand sold in over 140 countries, but not all of its flavours are available everywhere. This makes the brand’s limited-edition varieties highly sought after, and now Japan has been chosen to receive one of those limited-edition flavours, with the release of the Pringles Butter Caramel.

This is exciting news for Pringles fans in Japan, as many of them have long been raving about the flavour after trying it in South Korea, where it became incredibly popular. The sweet flavour has become widely known through posts and videos on social media, so even those who haven’t tried the flavour before will now be able to try it once it lands in Japan.

Surprisingly, the flavour was previously available here, but only 10 years ago, so it’s now ready to be unleashed on a whole new generation of snack lovers. Upon first bite, the richness of butter and the sweet taste of caramel is said to spread over the palate, creating a luxurious, melt-in-the-mouth flavour that’s perfectly suited to the winter season.

▼ The snack is said to taste great on its own or as a side with alcohol.

After previously pairing a sweet treat with whiskey, we’re not entirely convinced that this will be a good partner for alcohol, but we’re still keen to try it when it’s released at stores around Japan from 11 November.

Source, images: PR Times

