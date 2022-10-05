Action anime-inspired flavor is like a Bankai you can drink.

Generally, the most successful foreign food/beverage brands in Japan are the ones that try to do something special for the local market. Take Pepsi, for example, who’s created such Japan-exclusive drinks as sakura Pepsi, yuzu Pepsi, and the mysterious Pepsi Ghost.

In contrast, Coca-Cola Japan plays it pretty conservatively, with the apple Coke from a while back being about as outside the box as they’re willing to go. But the company’s newest flavor is something very Japanese: Bleach Coke!

Don’t worry, though, Coca-Cola Japan isn’t mixing its signature soft drink with cleaning supplies. That’s Bleach with a capital B, as the new Japan-exclusive flavor is a tie-up with anime/manga franchise Bleach, in celebration of the soon-to-premiere long-awaited extension of the anime adaptation, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Soul Blast, as the flavor is officially called, is part of the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar lineup, and is billed as an “Action Flavor” that helps you “become the strongest version of yourself possible.” Coca-Cola Japan doesn’t provide any other specifics on what exactly this drinkable Bankai tastes like, though they do invite us to “Taste the action.”

In addition to gracing the Soul Blast can, Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki will also be lending his likeness and his voice to a special vending machine to be found at a special pop-up store in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood that’s a three-way collaboration between Bleach, Coca-Cola, and Japanese sneaker/fashion brand Atmos.

Among the merch offered at the store will be T-shirts, pins, key holders, clear files, acrylic character stands, and sticker sets.

The pop-up store opens October 7, and the Bleach Coca-Cola will be available at stores elsewhere in Japan too starting October 10, the day before Thousand-Year Blood War debuts, in 355-milliliter (12-ounce) cans for 140 yen (US$0.98).

Atmos (Shinjuku branch) / Atmos（新宿店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 4-1-1, Shinjuku South Avenue 1st floor

東京都新宿区新宿4丁目1-1 新宿サウスアヴェニュー 1F

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

