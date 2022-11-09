During this trial phase, the new workplace-within-a-store offers repairs and custom remakes of clothing purchased at Uniqlo.

About half of my wardrobe consists of clothing purchased at worldwide Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo. The number of items taking up my closet never seems to shrink, either, since they’re such good quality and I rarely need to get rid of something. For instance, a fleece jacket I bought back in 2011 still sees regular use alongside a T-shirt I bought just a few months ago. It’s good to know, however, that whenever my fleece is finally looking a little frayed around the edges that I’ll have the option to bring it back to specific store locations for a little TLC.

▼ Re. Uniqlo Studio concept art

Beginning on October 22 and lasting through March 31, 2023, a new specialty space called Re. Uniqlo Studio is occupying the interior of Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward’s Chitosedai Uniqlo location with the goal of giving a new future to clothes. The studio takes Uniqlo’s brand concept of “LifeWear” one step further by offering repair and custom remake services for beloved clothes purchased at the chain. Interestingly, the idea for such services originated from upcycling workshops offered at Uniqlo branches in Germany, which then led to other repair studios at major branches around the world including in the UK, US, Singapore, and Taiwan. Other locations may also offer additional reuse and recycling options.

▼ Similar services are already being offered at the Uniqlo Regent Street location in London, UK and Uniqlo Soho location in New York City, US.

The repair services at the Chitosedai location range from 500 yen through 1,500 yen (US$3.40-US$10.20) per repair and include the mending of holes, frayed edges, or lost buttons on T-shirts, jeans, knit tops, down outerwear, and shirts purchased at Uniqlo in the past. Staff will make every effort to finish your repairs on the same day, but it may take longer during busy periods.

Regarding the remake services which begin at 500 yen per request, customers can customize their clothing items purchased at Uniqlo in the past or even on the same day to give them new life. These personalizations may include embroidering words and logos or the use of a ScanNCut machine to transfer hand-drawn illustrations onto fabric. Please note that the services may exclude certain collaboration items or licensed goods.

We certainly hope that the trial period of the Chitosedai location will go well and that these services will become a permanent fixture at more Uniqlo locations throughout the world. After all, we certainly think it would be helpful to customize our pants for the next round of Kubipan Soccer that we play.

Store information

Uniqlo (Chitosedai branch) / ユニクロ（千歳台店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Setagaya-ku, Chitosedai 3-20-1 Kariino Chitosedai, 1st floor

東京都世田谷区千歳台 3-20-1 カリーノ千歳台1F

Open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

