Back in 2021, Asahi Breweries wowed beer drinkers with a brand new innovation called the Nama Jockey Can. With a special inner coating and pull-off lid that creates tinier bubbles and a better-than-usual, just-pulled draft flavour, the new design turned everything we thought we knew about canned drinks on its head, and now the company is back at it again, using the same technology to give us a “Future Lemon Sour” that contains…a fresh slice of lemon.

Lemon sours typically contain shochu (a Japanese distilled spirit), soda water, and lemon juice, and they’re a popular choice at izakaya (Japanese taverns), where the drinks are freshly poured and often served with slices of fresh lemon.

This new canned version of the drink , which goes by the name “Mirai no Lemon Sour” (“Future Lemon Sour“), takes the popular drink into the future by allowing drinkers to “experience the taste and scent of lemon with all five senses”. As the beverage contains a real slice of lemon, with a sugar-coated rind for extra flavour, each can offers a different taste depending on the individual differences in the lemon and the timing of drinking.

The Future Lemon Sour comes in two varieties — original, which has a fruity flavour derived from lemon, with added sweetness to balance out the sourness…

▼ …and plain, which contains no sugar or flavourings, allowing you to fully enjoy the sour taste of lemon.

The new cans are set to be released at stores in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Saitama, from 11 June, at a recommended retail price of 298 yen (US$1.92). However, those wanting to get a taste of it now can do so at one of three locations in Shibuya ahead of the official release.

This pop-up bar has a futuristic theme that extends to the purchasing procedure, as visitors can buy their Future Lemon Sours from a robot behind the bar.

At this experiential store, where “b8ta” is pronounced “beta”, visitors can enjoy a toast with Bridgestone’s soft hand robot “TETOTE” and Japan’s first AI robot “Moodie”.

Here you can enjoy the "full-open can technology" in an izakaya environment that encourages visitors to "encounter the unknown". With this venue open until 5 in the morning, there's definitely a chance to brush shoulders with the unknown. As the company that once encouraged us to mix beer and Calpis together, it's nice to see Asahi continuing to push the boundaries of what we thought was humanly possible with canned drinks. Who knows where they'll take us to next?

