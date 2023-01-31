Don’t worry, it’s sold in manageable portions.

Sakurajima, in Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, is best-known for being home to one of Japan’s most active volcanos, but the surrounding region is also famous for its daikon radishes. Every year, the region holds a Daikon Radish Contest to see who can grow the biggest one, and the huge radishes, which can weigh over 10 kilograms (22 pounds) each, have even made Guinness World Records.

▼ This one measures 22 centimeters (8.7 inches) across!

The biggest problem with these huge radishes? Preventing food waste. It’s difficult to divvy up something like a radish, but Saga Prefecture-based crop marketing and storage solution company Fukuoka Sonoriku came up with the perfect packaging solution to sell these coveted crops in two-kilogram (4.4-pound) portions.

▼ It must be a lot of manual labor as well.

From January 27 to February 5, these hefty cuts of Sakurajima Daikon are available to order here on Rakuten Japan. You’ll receive a one-quarter cut of a daikon for 2,160 yen (US$17) plus shipping fees.

▼ All of these frilly leaves belong to the huge daikon.

Size and taste don’t always correlate, but in this case, many that have tried Sakurajima daikon radishes agree that the flavor is as impressive as the size.

▼ It even has a Sakurajima stamp on it!

On top of that, there are only five farmers in Japan that grow these native species of daikon, and it isn’t easy to produce a healthy and abundant crop. That means it’s a rare find that should be pre-ordered quickly, and if you’re not sure if you’ve got enough daikon recipes to use all that radish, we have plenty of suggestions.

Source, images: PR Times

