Even if you can’t get a table at the super-crowded Kirby Cafe, the pink video game hero wants to help you feel full.

“Hey, dude, I’m coming to Japan for a week, so let’s check out the Kirby Cafe in Tokyo!” That’s what one of my friends form L.A. said a few months ago, and I figured it’d be a pretty simple thing to do (easier than the time we destroyed Metal Gear together, anyway). Sure, Kirby is a popular Nintendo character, but with my friend being on vacation and “going to eat video game food” being something I can do during my work shift, our timetables were pretty flexible, so we’d have no problem booking a reservation for, say, a weekday afternoon when most people are in their office or at school, right?

Nope. It turns out the Kirby Cafe fills up incredibly quickly, and even booking as far ahead as allowed, by the time we logged in to the reservation system there was exactly one time with an available table left for the entire week, at 10:15 on a Thursday morning.

Don’t get me wrong, having an excuse to eat the Kirby car cake for breakfast was great, but I couldn’t help feeling a little sorry for everyone who wouldn’t have the opportunity because they couldn’t get a table. So it’s great to hear that the Kirby Cafe is now spinning off into a chain of takeout specialty shops called Kirby Cafe Petit.

The first branch, pictured at the top of this article, will be opening in Tokyo Station’s Character Street section. This is a part of the building that’s outside the ticket gates, meaning that you can visit the Kirby Cafe Petit even if you’re not hopping on a train, while also being close enough to the gates that you can swing by before departing the station by rail for another part of Japan or the airport.

As a sweets specialty shop, the menu is pared down compared to the full-size Kibry Cafe’s, but the focus is on the most important part: desserts. In the above preview photo we can see a personal-size version of the Kirby Cafe’s sweets star, the Mouthful Mode Car Mouth Cake, a.k.a. the Kirby car cake, and a Maxim Tomato-inspired tart with a macaron, chocolate cream, and a ring of strawberry slices.

Osaka is the lucky city getting the second Kirby Cafe Petit branch, which will be located in the Tennoji Mio entertainment complex connected to Tennoji Station.

▼ Kirby Cafe Petit Osaka

In addition to takeout desserts, the Kirby Cafe Petits will also have souvenir corners with limited-edition merch not sold anywhere else, so they’ll be worth stopping by even for fans who were able to get a seat at the full-scale Kirby Cafe.

Kirby Cafe Petit opens on April 13 in Tokyo and April 26 in Osaka.

Source, images: PR Times

