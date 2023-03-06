20 years since Rilakkuma’s debut, the adorable character still isn’t done relaxing.

You wouldn’t exactly describe Rilakkuma as an industrious dynamo. The character’s name, after all, is a mashup of “relax” and “kuma,” the Japanese word for “bear.”

And yet, Rilakkuma has now been dedicated to bringing smiles to fans’ faces for two decades and counting, without ever seeming stressed or agitated. Whether that’s thanks to low-key panache or conservation of energy, the relaxing bear is as popular as ever, and is celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary by, what else, creating a new space for fans to relax in.

The Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Cafe popup eatery will be coming to Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood, bringing with it the kind of cute and comforting fare that Rilakkuma and his friends are so often seen munching on in their adorable illustrations. Starting with the entrees, Rilakkuma is represented by the Rilakkuma Honey Mustard Hamburger Steak, in which the character is holding a sign saying “Arigatou” (“Thank you”).

That same message of thanks to fans for their 20 years of support is delivered by the Chairoikoguma Cheese Curry and Korilakkuma Cream Pasta, while the appreciation is left tacit with the Kiiroitori Egg Burger.

Of course, it’s impossible to truly relax if you’ve got even a smidgen of hunger left over, so there are plenty of desserts available, like the Ice Cream and Cream Bread Box…

…and the Mini Ice Creams, which let you choose which character you want in the cup.

You will, naturally, want to sip on refreshing beverage as you linger, so the cafe is prepared with character-themed ice cream floats…

…and the Forest Honey Soda, which is a little light on character theming but does look really, really pretty.

Reservations are required, and carry a per-person seating fee of 715 yen (US$5.30), which also gets you your choice of one of four “multi case” pouches (front and back pictured below).

And, as mandated by fandom common law, there’s an attached gift shop with a lineup of special Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Cafe merch like coasters, drink bottles, keychains, spoons, tote bags, and drawstring pouches (which can also be purchased through the cafe’s online store here).

The Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Cafe will be open from March 9 to April 16. Reservations can be made through the official website here.

Location information

Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Cafe

Venue: Box Cafe & Space (Omotesando branch) / BOX Café & Space（表参道店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 5-13-2

東京都渋谷区神宮前5‐13‐2

March 9-April 16

Seatings 10 a.m.-7:40 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

