Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter trio, with assists from Pikachu, present a tough but tasty convenience store dilemma.

We recently hit up our local branch of Japanese convenience store Family Mart in order to stuff ourselves with as many of their new matcha green tea sweets as we could. We have zero regrets about this decision.

What we do regret, though, is being too full to also try Family Mart’s new Uji Matcha Frappe dessert drink. Hopefully we’ll be able to go back while it’s still on offer, but even if it’s gone by the time we make a return trip, we won’t be too heartbroken. Why? Because next on the Family Mart Frappe list is a trio of Pokémon Frappes!

If you’re a long-time Pokémon fan, when you hear “trio” you can probably put two and two together (or one and one and one together) and figure out that the theming here involves a three-species starter Pokémon set. Specifically, it’s Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, who’re serving as the models for the three new drinks. And sort of like how the upcoming arc of the Pokémon anime is keeping a Pikachu presence in the form of Captain Pikachu, each of the frappes features some sort of yellow-colored ingredient as a nod to the Pocket Monster who’s the face of the franchise.

Starting with Sprigatito, the Grass-type’s frappe is appropriately plant-based in inspiration, with a muscat grape-flavor frappe base mixed with muscat shaved ice. Need even more muscat? The Pikachu-color quotient is filled by squishy little yellow muscat jellies.

Moving on to Fire-type Fuecoco, the two-tone color scheme here comes from strawberry ice cream and banana shaved ice, topped with bits of strawberry fruit.

And last, the flavor for Water-type Quaxly’s frappe is “soda,” which is how Japan describes the citrusy apple cider taste most commonly found in the soft drink called Ramune. Soda frappe, soda shaved ice, and crunchy Ramune candies and pineapple pieces are what you get here.

All three Pokémon Frappes are priced at 350 yen (US$2.70), and to celebrate their arrival three Family Mart branches, Sunshine East and Sumida Oshiageeki-mae in Tokyo (both located near Pokémon Center megastores) and Namba Sennichimae-dori in Osaka, will be wrapped in special Pokémon art from April 25 to May 15. The frappes themselves go on sale April 25 and will be available for a limited, though currently unspecified, period of time.

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Images: PR Times

