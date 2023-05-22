Delectable custard pudding made with special ingredients and packed into an ice cream bar? Yes, please!

There’s really something to be said about a rich, delicious custard pudding. It’s used in lots of different recipes, but sometimes it’s just good to eat on its own with a spoon. Silky smooth creaminess…understated sweetness…melt-in-your-mouth softness…Mmm…

If you’re a fan of custard pudding, or maybe the type of person who loves their cream puffs to be packed full of creamy deliciousness, then you’ll probably want to check out a new ice cream bar just released by Akagi Nyugyo, maker of popular ice cream treats and popsicles like Garigari-kun. It’s called “Supreme Bliss Custard“, and it’s made specifically for fans of custard.

In fact, it’s basically just custard pudding frozen in a bar form–but luxury custard pudding. It’s made with the finest ingredients, including real vanilla beans, to bring out the best aroma, and Egg Royale eggs, which are developed specifically for pastry chefs and designed to draw out the flavor of the ingredients. It’s deliciously rich but also light…the perfect ice cream bar!

Supreme Bliss Custard (called “Shifuku no Custard” in Japanese) is available now throughout Japan for 173 yen (US$1.26) each, wherever ice cream is sold. While Akagi Nyugyo sometimes comes out with headscratchers like rice-flavored popsicles and castella cake ice cream, this one sounds like a no-brainer, so we can’t wait to try it.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!