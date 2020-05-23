Lucky buyers will also score the chance to win a limited-edition collectible Pokémon trading card.

Garigari-kun is a popsicle staple found at convenience stores across Japan. Apart from the standard blue bar, its parent company Akagi Nyugyo is known for tempting fate by sporadically releasing “special” versions such as tamagoyaki, rare cheese, and other dubious flavors.

The latest product in the popsicle’s “adult” line (which features flavors for more refined palates) is a tie-in with the upcoming Pokémon film Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco in the form of golden pineapple-flavored bars. This limited offering contains 33 percent real juice and features more thinly shaved ice than a typical Garigari-kun bar. It certainly sounds like a refreshing treat for a hot summer’s day!

▼ Perhaps pineapple was picked to complement our pal Pikachu’s yellow pigmentation.

The box artwork also features Zarude, a new mythical Pokémon who stars in the upcoming film.

As a special incentive, select boxes of the popsicles will contain a winning ticket for a special collaboration card with the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Details about the card will be released on Akagi Nyugyo’s official Twitter account on July 10, the date when the new Pokémon film was supposed to be released before being delayed due to COVID-19.

▼ This isn’t Garigari-kun’s first Pokémon film collaboration. Last year at this time they released lemon-flavored popsicles in advance of Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

The Pokémon-themed golden pineapple line of Garigari-kun popsicles will go on sale across Japan on June 1. Each box contains six bars for 350 yen (US$3.25). In your excitement when you finally get your hands on one, just make sure you don’t get brain freeze–take it from this guy.

