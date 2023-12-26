Pick your favourite design from five anime movies.

If you want a quality writing implement, you can rely on people who use them in their line of work every day to know the best ones to use.

So when Studio Ghibli puts their name to a mechanical pencil, we sit up and take note. And when the designs feature some of the most popular characters from their anime movies, we can’t help but reach into our back pockets for our wallets.

There are five to collect in the new “Mono Graph Gradation” lineup:

▼ My Neighbour Totoro…

▼…Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼…Whisper of the Heart…

▼…Spirited Away…

▼… and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Each pencil features a starring character from the movie, and interestingly, the English movie titles are used for the series, appearing in cursive script.

The pencils have been designed by Studio Ghibli and produced by longstanding Japanese company Tombow Pencil.

Tombow has produced many pencils for Studio Ghibli’s merchandise line over the years, and co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki has even been spotted using their pencils while creating anime in the studio.

The Mono Graph pencil is special in that it has a “frenoc” mechanism that extends the lead when you shake the pencil up and down. This mechanism only works when the pencil clip has been pushed down, so you can control when you want to use it.

▼ Another perk is the revolving retractable Mono eraser, one of the best on the market.

With high-precision writing and erasing functions, this is a pencils worthy of the anime studio who has wholeheartedly put its support behind it. And as we’ve seen before, Miyazaki knows his stuff when it comes to stationery equipment!

The pencils can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online , priced at 880 yen (US$6.17) each.

