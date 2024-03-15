A first not just for Japan but the world.

McDonald’s has long been giving us special Japan-exclusive menu items, including matcha drinks and sakura pies, so it’s surprising to hear that the chain has never released a matcha-flavoured pie.

That all changed on 13 March, though, when the chain released the Matcha Kuromitsu Warabi Mochi Pie, which isn’t just a first for Japan, as it’s the first McDonald’s matcha pie to be released in the world.

Needless to say, this is a menu item that people around the country were excited to try, and when we stopped by to see if it was worth the hype surrounding it, we were immediately won over by the springtime packaging, which paired matcha green with a scattering of white and pink cherry blossoms.

Tearing the pack in two revealed the pie inside, which displayed a greenish hue, thanks to the matcha that had been blended into the crispy pie dough.

Not only is this the first-ever McDonald’s matcha pie, it’s the first from the chain to contain a “three-layer structure” inside. This filling consists of three ingredients — matcha bean paste, kuromitsu (black sugar syrup) sauce, and warabi mochi (bracken starch rice cake).

According to the chain, this three-layer structure was the hardest to perfect, as they wanted to make it visually appealing, showcasing the three different ingredients while blending them in perfect proportions for every bite. Although they were initially aiming to include two ingredients, matcha and warabi mochi, they added the third component, black sugar syrup, as this is traditionally served over warabi mochi.

These three ingredients combine to deliver a very traditional Japanese flavour, with the matcha and white bean paste imparting a faint bitterness and aromatic finish, while the sugar syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness. The warabi mochi, which is usually jelly-like, has a delightfully soft texture that pairs well with the other ingredients, while the pie pastry adds an addictive crunch.

The pie pastry is a highlight, with its slightly salty flavour and crispy texture creating a fusion of Western and Japanese flavours. If you love matcha, you’ll definitely fall in love with this pie, but what’s remarkable about it is that it’s much more than just a green tea sweet, with all the different components working together to create a delicious dessert.

Priced at 200 yen (US$1.35), this is a pie you’ll want to keep on buying, but it’s only available for a limited time until mid-April.

Photos ©SoraNews24

