Gamers can play the massive machine later this month in Tokyo.

This month, Uniqlo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of video game developer Capcom. Actually, they’re fudging the numbers a bit, since Capcom became a company 41 years ago, in 1983, but Uniqlo being a little late to the party is forgivable, since they’re showing up with a gigantic arcade game cabinet.

Uniqlo will be installing this massive machine later this month at their Harajuku store in downtown Tokyo, and it’s not just a decoration, it’s an actual playable piece of video game hardware. That’s because along with a line of Capcom 40th anniversary T-shirts, Uniqlo has also created its own video game, called UT Adventure, featuring cameos by characters from Capcom’s most famous games.

The game’s first level can be played online through the Uniqlo website here. Genre-wise, it’s essentially a side-scrolling shooter where you play as someone shopping at a Uniqlo when aliens attack and steal all of the T-shirts, and it features some cool music evocative of Capcom’s 8-bit home system soundtracks. Defeating the extraterrestrial thieves and taking back the shirts grants you powerups, and as you progress though Stage 1 you’ll spot members of the Street Fighter cast, and maybe even transform into series’ star Ryu yourself.

As for the shirts, they cover a broad swath of Capcom’s history, starting with Ghosts ‘n Goblins (titled Makaimura in Japan).

▼ The front features the game’s Famicom box art, while the has heroic Arhtur and the trauma-inducing Red Arremer.

Next is another game with two names: Mega Man, known as Rockman in Japan.

Two hugely influential arcade hits come next, Final Fight, with the game’s logo on the front and graphics plus a how-to-play diagram on the back…

…and Street Fighter II, with the initial eight selectable player characters on the chest and the four bosses on the back.

Resident Evil/Biohazard is represented by Leon and Ashley as they’re portrayed for the recent remake of Resident Evil 4.

Devil May Cry’s Dante dominates his franchise’s shirt…

…and the last of the single-series offerings is this Monster Hunter design.

Finally, for those who are fans of the entire Capcom catalog, there’s a shirt where not only characters from the above series gather, but also figures from Dark Stalkers, Ace Attorney, and more.

The giant game machine will be installed at the Uniqlo Harajuku branch on March 26 and will be playable between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. Uniqlo hasn’t said what the conditions are for getting a play (it’s a little big for the old school method of propping a coin up against the monitor to tell someone that you’ve got next), but the machine will be at the shop until March 21. The shirts, meanwhile, which are all priced at 1,990 yen (US$13.35), can be ordered through the Uniqlo website here starting March 26.

Location information

Uniqlo (Harajuku branch) / ユニクロ（原宿店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-14-30

東京都渋谷区神宮前1丁目14-30

Website

