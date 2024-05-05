A tasty doubles partner arrives for summer.

As the seasons change in Japan, so too do the flavours at Starbucks, and as we head into summer, the taste of the season is strawberry.

The trend for berries during the warmer months is one that Starbucks customers in Japan have come to expect in recent years, but its origins can be traced back to 2003, when a Starbucks barista in England developed the Strawberry Cream Frappuccino in honour of Wimbledon. Strawberries and cream have long been enjoyed by spectators during the famous tennis tournament, so this drink was created as an homage to that tradition, and Japanese customers have come to love the combination so much that the drink is making a welcome return to the menu again for a limited time.

The Strawberry Cream Frappuccino contains a combination of original strawberry sauce and milk with whipped cream. The fruity, sweet-and-sour taste of the strawberry sauce is said to have a cheek-puckering tartness, mellowed out by the milky smooth richness of the whipped cream. The gorgeous contrast between the bright red strawberry sauce and the milk base not only looks good, but also gives you a different flavour profile with every sip.

The new beverage will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 668 yen (US$4.23) for takeout or 680 yen for drink-in. Unlike a lot of the chain’s limited-edition beverages, which seem to only have a fleeting presence on the menu, the Strawberry Frappuccino will be available to purchase from 8 May to 3 September, giving us almost four months to enjoy it.

With Wimbledon scheduled to take place in England from 1-14 July, this Frappuccino will be the toast of the season for those watching from Japan, and with this secret customisation hack, you can even turn it into a strawberry tart, giving us more ways to enjoy it all summer long!

Source, images: Press release

