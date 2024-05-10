Full-size replica of the sword that can defeat darkness also plays music from the hit video game franchise.

Every installment in Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda video game series presents the player with an array of items and equipment to acquire. Out of all of them, though, the most coveted is the Master Sword.

The ultimate weapon with which to fight against the forces of evil, the Master Sword, as its name implies, is only bestowed upon heroes who complete arduous quests or otherwise prove they have the necessary courage, wisdom, and power to properly wield it.

Or, alternatively, now you can just buy the Master Sword directly from Nintendo.

Fear not, Nintendo hasn’t succumbed to the dark temptation of adding pay-to-win microtransactions to Zelda and made the Master Sword an in-game purchase for protagonist Link. No, this is a Master Sword for fans here in the real world, and it’s life-sized, at 105 centimeters (41.3 inches) in length from pommel to tip.

The beautiful work of art is made by Proplica, the division of Bandai Sprits that focuses on making high-quality replicas of iconic artifacts from anime and game franchises such as Sailor Moon and Demon Slayer.

Made of ABS resin, the Master Sword doesn’t just look amazing, it promises to sound great too, as it also plays music, coming loaded with eight pieces from the Zelda franchise’s collective soundtrack.

That’s not the only surprise it has, either, as Nintendo says that the sword will also vibrate at the push of a cleverly integrated button.

In the official product description, Nintendo cautions that the Master Sword is for indoor display purposes only, and asks that owners not walk around with it outside. That precaution is likely not because the sword will melt in the sun or anything, but probably to avoid any misunderstandings with law enforcement or security personnel. Nintendo also states “Please do not swing the Master Sword around,” again likely to waive any legal responsibility for injuries caused by the item or damage sustained to property or the sword itself.

In all honesty, however, it seems unlikely that any fan will be able to resist the urge to give it a swing within the privacy and safe, controlled environment of their own home. Nevertheless, Nintendo has made its official stance on the matter clear, and to help convince you to keep the Master Sword on display but out of action, the scabbard and stand are included as part of the bundle.

The Master Sword is available for preorder now through the My Nintendo Store online shop here, as well as Bandai’s Tamashi Nations e-shop here, priced at 22,000 yen (US$141.32), and is scheduled to ship in late September/early October.

Source: Nintendo via IT Media

Top image: Nintendo

Insert images Nintendo, Tamashi Nations

