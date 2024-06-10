Totoros come in for a squeeze when you sit down.

In Japanese, the title of Studio Ghibli’s heartwarming anime about a pair of sisters befriending a cuddly forest spirit is Tonari no Totoro. “Tonari no” literally means “next to,” and since the Japanese language lacks a version of the word “the” and doesn’t usually differentiate between singular and plural nouns, “The Totoros Next to Me” would have been a linguistically acceptable way of translating Tonari no Totoro.

Of course, in the end the decision was made to give the Hayao Miyazaki-directed film the official English title of My Neighbor Totoro. The alternate interpretation is still applicable, though, to this amazingly cute Totoros Next to You Cushion.

If you’re a Totoro fan, you might have misgivings about smushing the characters by sitting on or leaning against them. Not to worry, though, because the space for you to situate yourself is in the middle of the three Totoros, leaning your back against the soft, pillowy pseudo-tree trunk.

And yes, you’ll want to really lean back, because as you apply weight to the center of the cushion…

…the sides will come forward, making the Totoros gather close to you as they come in to give you a group hug!

“This is a cushion that will make your dream of always having Totoros next to you come true” says Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, which has recently restocked the cushion. That might sound like a presumptuous statement, but let’s be honest, there’s probably not a My Neighbor Totoro fan alive who hasn’t daydreamed about getting a hug from these characters at least once.

▼ And for those rare times when someone isn’t claiming a spot in the middle of the group, the cushion looks cute enough to function as a plushie interior decoration.

The 16,500-uen (US$106) cushion measures 100 centimeters (39.3 inches) across and is available through the Donguri Kyowakokou online shop here.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

