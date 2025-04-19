Crazy cheap morning set shows why this is one of the best supermarkets in Japan.

Japan is a land of convenience…except when it comes to breakfast. With so many stores and cafes opening at around 10 or 11 in the morning, it can be hard to find good early morning breakfast options outside of your hotel, especially if you’re looking for a set-style meal that isn’t something you’ve cobbled together at a convenience store.

So when you’re out early in the morning and looking for a solid breakfast, it helps to think like a local. And if you’re a local in the Osaka area, you’ll know that the “Super Tamade” regional-exclusive supermarket chain is the King of cheap deals, and it’s where you can pick up a morning set for the bargain price of 138 yen (US$0.97).

▼ Yes, you read that right — this morning set costs less than a buck.

Our reporter Mr Sato, who’s always on the hunt for a bargain, came across these morning sets while visiting for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, and even he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the price of them. He wasted no time in picking one up, and he took it to the nearby Tennoji Park to enjoy his breakfast alfresco.

Sitting on a bench, and shooting a glare at the approaching pigeons to stay away, Mr Sato unwrapped his Morning Set and found two triangular sandwiches, a croquette, a sausage, half a boiled egg, shredded cabbage and cucumber, and a small portion of potato salad.

▼ This level of variety for less than a dollar makes it one of the best cheap breakfasts you’ll find in Japan.

The quantity wasn’t huge, but if you’re really hungry you can always buy two and you’ll still be eating breakfast for less than $2. For Mr Sato, though, this was enough to satisfy his belly, and he was especially impressed with the sandwiches, as one contained ham cutlet and the other tuna — a very generous combination for such a modest set.

Even the sausage looked redder and more delicious than others he’s eaten, as it shone in the light of the morning sun.

With a mini croquette included, this set could easily fill in as an early lunch option — add a Cup Noodle on the side and you’d have a cheap and tasty midday meal.

As he dreamed about purchasing more of these for future meals, Mr Sato found he was being filled with something other than food — he was being filled by the passion of Tamade’s spirit.

It was an amazing feat for a humble supermarket chain to provide such a cheap meal amidst ever-rising production costs, and Mr Sato felt it was born out of hard work, careful planning and more than anything, a desire to please their customers.

So as Mr Sato finished his Morning Set, he found it wasn’t just his belly that was full, his heart was too, and it gave him a spring in his step and a sense of joy as he set out to report on the Expo.

With Tamade’s unyielding spirit lifting his mood, Mr Sato found himself thinking fondly of the chain throughout the day and wishing that it would open a location in Tokyo. Although there was once a branch in Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, that location has since closed, so the chain is only limited to Osaka Prefecture.

Most of the branches, like the one Mr Sato visited in Ebisunishi, are open 24 hours, so next time you’re in the area and looking for a cheap meal, at any time of the day or night, you might want to keep Super Tamade in mind. Otherwise, if you’re in Tokyo, then this early-morning cafe in Asakusa is a hit with tourists.

Store information

Super Tamade Ebisunishi Store / スーパー玉出 恵美須店

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Naniwa-ku, Ebisunishi 1-2-14

大阪市浪速区恵美須西1-2-14

Open 24 hours

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

